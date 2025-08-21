One Bangkok Welcomes HSBC Thailand Office, Reinforcing Vision for Local and International Business Connectivity

Under this landmark partnership, the global financial institution will establish its new Thailand office at One Bangkok Tower 4, one of the most prestigious office buildings in the heart of Bangkok.
Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Limited said “Welcoming HSBC Thailand, one of the world’s leading and most respected financial institutions as one of our key tenants reinforces One Bangkok’s position as a destination for global businesses that are seeking not just a location, but a future-ready ecosystem. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to sustainable development and innovation, whilst shaping a dynamic, integrated district that empowers businesses and enhances the daily experience for everyone who works here.”
Mr. Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive, Asia and Middle East, HSBC, said: “HSBC has a deep legacy in Thailand as the country’s first commercial bank and leading international bank. We are proud to support Thai clients investing regionally and globally as well as connect international corporates and institutions with local partners and projects. Finding the right location for our office, that would both enable us to serve our clients whilst also inspiring our colleagues, was paramount. One Bangkok stood out as the ideal choice since it is one of the most innovative commercial developments in Asia, setting new benchmarks in design, sustainability and smart city living. We are confident that joining this international business ecosystem in September 2026 will empower us to grow, collaborate, and innovate in an inspiring environment.”
Marking its first relocation in over two decades, HSBC Thailand’s move to One Bangkok reflects a mutual strong commitment to environmentally conscious workplaces. One Bangkok, developed by Frasers Property, is the first development in Thailand to receive LEED for Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification and is now pursuing WELL Building Standard certification, underscoring its commitment to promoting human health and well-being.
In addition, One Bangkok features a robust digital infrastructure certified by globally recognised standards such as WiredScore and SmartScore Neighbourhoods. This ensures speed, stability, and security—critical factors for data- and technology-driven organizations. The development is further supported by multi-layered security systems that encompass both physical and digital protection, all of which are essential elements sought after by companies in the financial services sector.
One Bangkok's office buildings are crafted to redefine the modern workplace, prioritizing occupant experience, resource efficiency, and integrated technological solutions. Beyond their strategic location at the intersection of Rama IV and Wireless Roads, offering unparalleled panoramic views of the city and Lumpini Park, these innovative spaces cultivate an environment that fosters efficient work and a more balanced professional life, empowering businesses to achieve their full potential.