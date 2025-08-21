One Bangkok Welcomes HSBC Thailand Office, Reinforcing Vision for Local and International Business Connectivity

Under this landmark partnership, the global financial institution will establish its new Thailand office at One Bangkok Tower 4, one of the most prestigious office buildings in the heart of Bangkok.

Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Limited said “Welcoming HSBC Thailand, one of the world’s leading and most respected financial institutions as one of our key tenants reinforces One Bangkok’s position as a destination for global businesses that are seeking not just a location, but a future-ready ecosystem. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to sustainable development and innovation, whilst shaping a dynamic, integrated district that empowers businesses and enhances the daily experience for everyone who works here.”

Mr. Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive, Asia and Middle East, HSBC, said: “HSBC has a deep legacy in Thailand as the country’s first commercial bank and leading international bank. We are proud to support Thai clients investing regionally and globally as well as connect international corporates and institutions with local partners and projects. Finding the right location for our office, that would both enable us to serve our clients whilst also inspiring our colleagues, was paramount. One Bangkok stood out as the ideal choice since it is one of the most innovative commercial developments in Asia, setting new benchmarks in design, sustainability and smart city living. We are confident that joining this international business ecosystem in September 2026 will empower us to grow, collaborate, and innovate in an inspiring environment.”