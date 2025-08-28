EVA Air and Southwest Airlines Launch Interline Partnership to Expand Seamless Travel Between Asia and North America

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (August 26, 2025) – EVA Air and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have entered a new interline agreement effective immediately. This collaboration now connects EVA Air passengers in four key cities: Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Chicago (ORD) to other cities in the United States with Southwest Airlines’ extensive network. The partnership expands connectivity across the United States and provides travelers with increased convenience and access to a wider range of destinations.

This strategic agreement creates an integrated network across the participating gateway airports of both airlines. Passengers can now book a single itinerary including flights operated by both carriers, with coordinated ticketing and through-checked baggage service to their final destination. Travelers will also receive boarding passes for all segments of their journey at the first point of departure, making connections more straightforward and efficient.