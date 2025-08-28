Krungsri Wins “Initiative Award for Trade Finance Solution”

Bangkok (27 August 2025) -- Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya PCL), led by Miss Ninlawan Jeeraboon (2nd from left), Krungsri Head of Transaction Banking Group, and Mr. Ashok Jain (2nd from right) Chief Financial Officer (Ad Interim), Indorama Ventures PCL, a global sustainable chemical company, received the Initiative Award for Trade Finance Solution from the Asian Banking & Finance Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2025, organized by Asian Banking & Finance (ABF), a leading international banking and finance magazine.

The award recognizes the collaboration between the two organizations in developing a Structured Trade Finance Solution that significantly enhances working capital management efficiency. The achievement reflects Krungsri’s deep industry understanding and expertise in creating customized financial solutions tailored to corporate clients’ needs, contributing to long-term sustainable business growth.

The solution improves payment processes and extends supplier credit terms without affecting the client’s cash flow or financial structure. This collaboration strengthens supply chain stability and fosters long-term strategic partnerships across Indorama Ventures' supplier ecosystem.