Curvistan Bangkok unveils new ‘Raceborn’ exhibition celebrating Porsche’s vibrant motorsport legacy 

Curvistan Bangkok, the immersive automotive and design space nestled off Sukhumvit 38 within the trendy neighbourhood of Thong Lo, unveils on the occasion of its first anniversary its latest limited-time exhibition titled Raceborn: a visceral celebration of Porsche’s storied motorsport heritage.

Since opening in 2024, Curvistan has evolved into a vibrant cultural outpost for car lovers, design enthusiasts and Porsche devotees alike. The concept, created by Curves magazine founder Stefan Bogner and Thai developer and Porsche collector Chanond Ruangkritya, blends design gallery space, café culture and automotive storytelling in one colourful space. With rotating themed exhibitions and support from the Porsche Museum in Germany, Porsche Thailand and Porsche Asia Pacific, it has quickly become a fixture of Bangkok’s creative landscape.

The newly opened Raceborn exhibition shines a spotlight on the racetrack as Porsche’s true birthplace. Drawing on decades of success in endurance racing, Formula E and customer motorsport, the exhibit features some of the most iconic and rarely seen cars from Porsche’s racing archive, with one highlight machine, the Porsche 956, flown in directly from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart.