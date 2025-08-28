Curvistan Bangkok unveils new ‘Raceborn’ exhibition celebrating Porsche’s vibrant motorsport legacy 

Curvistan Bangkok celebrates its first anniversary with a thrilling new exhibition: Raceborn, a curated showcase of Porsche’s storied motorsport heritage. The highlight of this exhibition is the legendary Porsche 956 shipped from the Porsche Museum in Germany to Curvistan Bangkok. Visitors can expect a curated blend of motorsport history, engineering artistry, and contemporary design, all under one roof.
Curvistan Bangkok, the immersive automotive and design space nestled off Sukhumvit 38 within the trendy neighbourhood of Thong Lo, unveils on the occasion of its first anniversary its latest limited-time exhibition titled Raceborn: a visceral celebration of Porsche’s storied motorsport heritage.
Since opening in 2024, Curvistan has evolved into a vibrant cultural outpost for car lovers, design enthusiasts and Porsche devotees alike. The concept, created by Curves magazine founder Stefan Bogner and Thai developer and Porsche collector Chanond Ruangkritya, blends design gallery space, café culture and automotive storytelling in one colourful space. With rotating themed exhibitions and support from the Porsche Museum in Germany, Porsche Thailand and Porsche Asia Pacific, it has quickly become a fixture of Bangkok’s creative landscape.
The newly opened Raceborn exhibition shines a spotlight on the racetrack as Porsche’s true birthplace. Drawing on decades of success in endurance racing, Formula E and customer motorsport, the exhibit features some of the most iconic and rarely seen cars from Porsche’s racing archive, with one highlight machine, the Porsche 956, flown in directly from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart.
Mr. Michael Vetter, Managing Director of Porsche Thailand, said, “The Porsche 956 is a legend that transformed the world of motorsport, and having it here in Bangkok is a proud milestone for us. It is a chance for Thai fans to experience our raceborn heritage first-hand, in a country where passion for performance is stronger than ever. In the first seven months of this year, Porsche Thailand has seen registrations grow by 29%, reflecting the remarkable enthusiasm of our customers and their deep connection to Porsche’s motorsport culture. Curvistan is the perfect stage to celebrate this shared spirit.”
Among the contemporary race cars on display is the latest 992-generation 911 GT3 R, a staple in Porsche’s global customer racing program and the challenger from Porsche in most GT3-specification racing series such as the World Endurance Championship, built for endurance events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Nürburgring and Spa.
But the undeniable centrepiece of the exhibition is the legendary Porsche 956 “LH” or “Langheck” / “Longtail”: a car that didn’t just win races, but redefined an entire era of racing. First introduced in 1982, the 956 was Porsche’s answer to the FIA’s new Group C technical regulations, combining cutting-edge aerodynamics with a lightweight aluminium monocoque chassis – the first of its kind for any Porsche race car.
Powered by a twin-turbocharged flat-six engine derived from the 936, the 956 was capable of an astonishing 365 km/h top speed down the Mulsanne straight; it quickly established itself as a dominant force on the endurance circuit, capturing a string of victories at Le Mans with legendary racer Sir Jacky Ickx behind the wheel, including a historic 1-2-3 finish in its debut year.
But perhaps the most jaw-dropping feat achieved by the Porsche 956 happened in 1983: racing driver Stefan Bellof piloted a 956 to set the fastest lap time ever recorded on the Nürburgring Nordschleife – 6 minutes 11.13 seconds. It was a record that stood for an amazing 35 years until Timo Bernhard set a new outright record piloting the electrified 919 Evo.
Revered for its beauty, cutting-edge performance and its influence on Group C racing, the 956 is widely regarded as one of the most legendary race cars ever built. Its presence in Bangkok marks a rare opportunity for visitors to see a true icon of motorsport up close.
Finally, a 911 Carrera finished in a specially commissioned livery inspired by the 956 LH adds further visual flair to the exhibition. The livery pays homage to Porsche’s dominance in the golden era in Group C racing, tying together past and present in a striking tribute to the brand’s competition roots.
Taken together, the Raceborn lineup at Curvistan Bangkok serves as a compelling reminder that Porsche’s range of sports cars, SUVs and electric vehicles are forged from a DNA rooted in the world’s most demanding racetracks. Whether you’re a motorsport purist, a Porsche enthusiast, or simply curious about the machines that have shaped automotive history, Raceborn offers an experience that’s as evocative as the engines it celebrates.
The Raceborn exhibition was launched on 28 August 2025 to media from Thailand and all around the world, the launch event followed by a vibrant party celebrating the venue’s first anniversary.
The space is open to the public from 30th August to 15th November 2025. Entry is free. Curvistan Bangkok is located on Sukhumvit Soi 38, a short walk from BTS Thong Lo. The space is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 09:30 p.m.