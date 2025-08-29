GULF Supports 5.3 Million Baht to Six Brave Soldiers, Extending Support from its 100-Million Baht Fund

The fund was established to provide financial aid to soldiers injured or lost their lives while on security duty in Thai border regions.

The company recently extended its support, donating a total of 5.3 million baht to six soldiers who were injured while on duty in the Thai-Cambodian border. Mr. Sitamon Ratanavadi, Assistant to Deputy CEO, GULF, visited the soldiers at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok to present the aid and offer his encouragement. The recipients of the aid were Sgt. First Class Thanee Paha, who lost his left ankle after stepping on a landmine while on patrol, and Sgt. Teerapon Piakantee, who was also injured by a landmine. Sgt. Suttichai Ruearuang sustained an eye injury while on duty with a drone survey team near Ta Kwai Temple, and Sgt. Tanasak Mala suffered a trachea injury. The aid was also presented to Pvt. Ratchanon Kaiyafai, who was injured by shrapnel at Phu Makuea, and Pvt. Weeratat Sukprasert, who was injured in an explosion and lost his hand.