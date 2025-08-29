GULF Supports 5.3 Million Baht to Six Brave Soldiers, Extending Support from its 100-Million Baht Fund

The fund was established to provide financial aid to soldiers injured or lost their lives while on security duty in Thai border regions.
The company recently extended its support, donating a total of 5.3 million baht to six soldiers who were injured while on duty in the Thai-Cambodian border. Mr. Sitamon Ratanavadi, Assistant to Deputy CEO, GULF, visited the soldiers at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok to present the aid and offer his encouragement. The recipients of the aid were Sgt. First Class Thanee Paha, who lost his left ankle after stepping on a landmine while on patrol, and Sgt. Teerapon Piakantee, who was also injured by a landmine. Sgt. Suttichai Ruearuang sustained an eye injury while on duty with a drone survey team near Ta Kwai Temple, and Sgt. Tanasak Mala suffered a trachea injury. The aid was also presented to Pvt. Ratchanon Kaiyafai, who was injured by shrapnel at Phu Makuea, and Pvt. Weeratat Sukprasert, who was injured in an explosion and lost his hand.
Mr. Sitamon Ratanavadi, Assistant to Deputy CEO, GULF, stated, “Meeting these brave soldiers today has allowed me and my team to witness true courage and dedication. The financial aid we provide is just a small token of our gratitude. What’s more important is our visit to meet them, hear their stories firsthand, and show our genuine care. We believe that a sincere presence and a helping hand are just as meaningful as financial assistance.”
Pvt. Ratchanon Kaiyafai, shared, “I want to sincerely thank all the Thai people for your kind encouragement, and GULF for all their support. The medical team was truly incredible. My vision is so much clearer now, and I feel like I’m recovering a lot better.”
In addition to this financial support, GULF remains committed to its ongoing social initiatives in the border region. These efforts include distributing over 2,000 ‘GULF Care’ relief bags to soldiers and affected civilians in various shelters. Furthermore, GULF collaborates with its subsidiaries, to leverage communication and satellite technology to enhance the operational efficiency of security officials.