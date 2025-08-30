WHAUP upbeat on second-half outlook, buoyed by water and power growth

At the “WHAUP Analyst Meeting” held at the Sheraton Grand Sukhumvit Luxury Collection Hotel in Bangkok, Chief Executive Officer Somkiat Masunthasuwan, joined by Deputy CEO and COO Akarin Prathuangsit and CFO Prapon Chinudomsub, presented the company’s half-year results and strategic outlook.

For the first six months of 2025, WHAUP reported revenue and normalized profit sharing of 1.898 billion baht, with normalized profit of 460 million baht.

The company highlighted strong prospects in its utilities business, particularly water, supported by the gradual recognition of revenue from data center customers. In the power segment, WHAUP expects continued growth from the commercial operation of Solar Private PPA projects, totaling more than 100 megawatts.

As a result, WHAUP’s cumulative electricity generation capacity now reaches approximately 991 megawatts under power purchase agreements, reflecting its diversified portfolio across different types of power plants in line with its shareholding proportions.