SX2025: Adapt, collaborate, and explore solutions to thrive in a turbulent world under the theme "Sufficiency for Sustainability"

This year, the expo expands its collaborative platform to international networks, setting a new benchmark as the most significant sustainability event of the year—one that ASEAN and the global community will be closely watching.

SX2025 represents a powerful collective effort to inspire change and drive action in this decisive decade. It invites everyone to adapt wisely and collaborate in shaping a better world, while seeking solutions for sustainable growth in an era of global disruption. The event will also address urgent challenges such as natural disasters and extreme climate shifts, along with the alarming loss of biodiversity that threatens ecosystems and the global climate.

The expo brings together cutting-edge technologies and innovations across key dimensions of sustainability—health, food, housing, and beyond. Attendees will also experience hands-on workshops designed to promote learning and engagement, along with inspiring talks from more than 750 international sustainability experts who will share their knowledge and experiences. All of these will converge under one roof to spark collaboration, inspiration, and action toward a more balanced and sustainable future, guided by the core theme: “Sufficiency for Sustainability.”