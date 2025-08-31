SX2025: Adapt, collaborate, and explore solutions to thrive in a turbulent world under the theme "Sufficiency for Sustainability"

This year, the expo expands its collaborative platform to international networks, setting a new benchmark as the most significant sustainability event of the year—one that ASEAN and the global community will be closely watching.
SX2025 represents a powerful collective effort to inspire change and drive action in this decisive decade. It invites everyone to adapt wisely and collaborate in shaping a better world, while seeking solutions for sustainable growth in an era of global disruption. The event will also address urgent challenges such as natural disasters and extreme climate shifts, along with the alarming loss of biodiversity that threatens ecosystems and the global climate.
The expo brings together cutting-edge technologies and innovations across key dimensions of sustainability—health, food, housing, and beyond. Attendees will also experience hands-on workshops designed to promote learning and engagement, along with inspiring talks from more than 750 international sustainability experts who will share their knowledge and experiences. All of these will converge under one roof to spark collaboration, inspiration, and action toward a more balanced and sustainable future, guided by the core theme: “Sufficiency for Sustainability.”
Tongjai Thanachanan, Director of the Organizing Committee Sustainability Expo 2025 said The Sustainability Expo is now being held for the sixth consecutive year, guided by the Royal Command and Royal Initiatives of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, to carry on, preserve, and further develop the legacies of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, through the Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy. The event also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bringing together all sectors to collaborate and integrate efforts into practical solutions that foster balance and sustainability across every level of life.
The Expo has continued to receive overwhelming support, and we extend our deepest gratitude to the co-founding organizations whose collaboration has transformed this initiative into a significant sustainability platform. This platform plays a vital role in driving and connecting efforts across ASEAN, and this year, expands its reach to the international stage. It serves as a global arena where knowledge, opportunities, and challenges in today’s world are shared, while promoting adaptation across multiple dimensions through tangible actions that contribute to sustainable growth—economically, socially, and environmentally.
We sincerely thank our Co-Founders, namely Charoen Pokphand Group, Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, PTT Public Company Limited, SCG, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, and the Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN). We are also grateful to the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), which has joined in advancing this platform under the framework of a Carbon Neutral Event, raising the standards of the Expo to meet international benchmarks of sustainability. In addition, we extend our appreciation to all supporters across sectors who recognize the importance of this shared mission and who unite with us to adapt, collaborate, and take concrete action towards sustainable growth. To ensure the continuity of this platform, Sustainability Expo Company Limited has also been officially established this year.