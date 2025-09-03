Thailand to Host the Enactus World Cup 2025 for the First Time, Welcoming Youth Delegates from Over 32 Countries at SX2025

Marking its 25th edition, the Enactus World Cup brings together student social innovators from around the world to showcase entrepreneurial projects that drive positive social and environmental impact. Organized by the Rakkaew Foundation and Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) as the main sponsor, in collaboration with Enactus Global, the competition is being hosted in Thailand for the very first time, with SX2025 proudly joining as one of the Host Partners.

Among the highlights, Thailand will be represented by the team “Cocoa Go Green” from Chulalongkorn University’s School of Agricultural Resources. The project focuses on upgrading Thailand’s cocoa industry through innovation—boosting farmer income, addressing environmental challenges, and building a sustainable social enterprise model. The team embodies the spirit of Thai youth: academically strong, socially responsible, creative, and equipped to become true leaders of positive change on the global stage.

In addition, outstanding student teams from more than 32 countries will present pioneering social business projects designed to create meaningful impact in their communities. Together, these initiatives aim to accelerate progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the power of the next generation to build a more sustainable and inclusive future.