PTT Group drives towards a sustainable future at PTT Group CG Day 2025

Dr Kongkrapan revealed the PTT Group plays a crucial role in economic development, ensuring Thailand's energy security, and fostering business growth alongside greenhouse gas reduction. This requires balancing three key areas: 1) energy security; 2) access to energy at a competitive and affordable price; and 3) sustainability. Business operations and management must be transparent and accountable, with serious corporate governance practices and a balanced consideration of all stakeholders. To enhance CG cooperation and prepare for future changes and challenges, the PTT Group has consistently promoted knowledge exchange within the group through its key platform, the PTT Group CG Day, he added.

In addition, the event also featured a presentation of the vision of PTT Group's senior executives on the topic of “CG FOR SUSTAINABLE FUTURE TOGETHER: CG for a sustainable future together”, and a special lecture on Corporate Governance in Strategic Management for All by Professor Kitipong Urapeepattanapong, Chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, as well as the CG contest of PTT Group employees and the ONE CG CHALLENGE activity to raise awareness of good corporate governance. This event was held in a hybrid format to respond to the current work environment, with over 1,000 participants from across the country at Synergy Hall, 6th floor, Energy Complex Building C, and via online platforms.