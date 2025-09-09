SCG Inspires All to “Unleash, Play, and Go for It” — Unlocking Potential and Driving the Future Together

Reflecting this belief, SCG has launched a new online commercial portraying the workplace as a “playground for grown-ups” where employees are encouraged to unleash their creativity, experiment, and maximize their potential. They are given opportunities beyond traditional job roles, such as developing startups, creating impactful green innovations, or closing challenging business deals. The film also highlights personal growth opportunities, from scholarships for overseas study to working in an open, inclusive culture that values teamwork and diversity.

Every scene in the commercial is told through the lens of “play”—fun, genuine, and inspiring—yet what employees gain is real impactful work. The story culminates with SCG employees standing together to declare “Let’s Go!” reinforcing SCG’s identity as an “Organization of Opportunities” where possibilities never end, and everyone can step confidently onto the field.