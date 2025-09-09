BTS Group Receives Carbon Footprint Certification from Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation

On 8th September 2025, BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group, received the Carbon Footprint for Organisation (CFO) certification from Mr. Nakorn Tangavirapat, Director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (Public Organisation).

The certification ceremony was organised by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO), at the Conference Hall of the Thailand Institute of Justice (TIJ). BTS Group was among the 79 selected companies participating in this initiative, underscoring its strong commitment to greenhouse gas management and the transition toward a low-carbon society. This achievement aligns with the Company’s efforts to mitigate climate change impact and contribute to the national goal of Net Zero emissions by 2065, fostering sustainable growth for the future.