BGC Advances Support for Water Sports with “BGC Powerboat Grand Prix 2025”, Driving Thai Athletes to the International Stage

The competition was divided into six categories: F1 (Formula 1), F5s (Formula 5s), F5 (Formula 5), SPORT 40HP, F30HP (Formula 30HP), and F3 (Formula 3). In the Formula 1 category, which Team BGC – drove by Mr. Sarawut Khamdee - claimed first place. The award was presented by Ms. Phanthida Witthayaphalert, Director of Social Enterprise & Corporate Communications Office at Bangkok Glass Public Company Limited.

This initiative reflects BGC’s commitment to elevating Thai water sports to international standards, providing a platform for Thai athletes to showcase their full potential, and supporting their development towards future global competitions. Furthermore, BGC’s involvement reaffirms the company’s role as a leading total packaging solutions provider that conducts business responsibly toward society and the environment, while also promoting sports and community development in line with its vision of sustainable growth alongside Thai society.