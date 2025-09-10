Rich Miner announces new XRP contracts amid expanding use cases

Rich Miner, a global cloud mining service provider, has announced the introduction of XRP-based cloud mining contracts, which the company says are aimed at providing additional utility for investors.



Expanding XRP’s role in the market

Traditionally known for its application in cross border payments and international settlements, XRP is increasingly being positioned as an asset with wider financial applications. According to Rich Miner, the new contracts are intended to allow users to channel their holdings into alternative financial mechanisms, beyond the traditional reliance on price movements.

The company says its platform enables users to apply XRP towards different types of cloud mining contracts that vary in scale and duration.

Rich Miner cites several features of its model including:

Use of renewable energy in operations to help lower costs.

Automated computing allocation designed to adjust to changing market conditions.

Security systems such as encryption and cold wallet storage.

Earnings distribution on a daily basis, with optional reinvestment mechanisms.

(Click here to view full contracts)

These features, according to the company, are intended to make cloud mining more accessible and to position XRP as a gateway to crypto-mining activities involving other established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin.