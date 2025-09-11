From Taiwan with Care: Taiwan Excellence Redefines Smart Healthcare at Medical Fair Thailand 2025

Organized by the International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Pavilion proudly showcased Taiwan's commitment to advancing global health through innovative technology.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion (Booth S01, Hall EH99) presented a comprehensive array of medical and healthcare solutions from 14 award-winning Taiwanese companies. Visitors were given a firsthand look at the technologies shaping the future of patient care, with exhibits organized into three key areas: Smart Clinics, Smart Operating Rooms, and Smart Wards. This layout effectively demonstrated Taiwan's "one-stop" medical technology solutions, highlighting the country's leadership in AI-assisted diagnostics, digital health platforms, and precision testing. Echoing the theme, "From Taiwan with Care," the pavilion fully portrays Taiwan's dedication to safeguarding health with compassion and trust alongside technology.





In addition to the main showcase, the pavilion hosted a Product Talk session on 10 September, themed “Leading Smart Healthcare, Shaping Tomorrow’s Wellness.” The event featured exclusive remarks from distinguished guests, including Mr. Brian Lee, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing Department, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Mr. Peter Sha-Li Lan, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, the Thai Medical Device Technology Industry Association, and many more.