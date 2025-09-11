From Taiwan with Care: Taiwan Excellence Redefines Smart Healthcare at Medical Fair Thailand 2025

Organized by the International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Pavilion proudly showcased Taiwan's commitment to advancing global health through innovative technology.
The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion (Booth S01, Hall EH99) presented a comprehensive array of medical and healthcare solutions from 14 award-winning Taiwanese companies. Visitors were given a firsthand look at the technologies shaping the future of patient care, with exhibits organized into three key areas: Smart Clinics, Smart Operating Rooms, and Smart Wards. This layout effectively demonstrated Taiwan's "one-stop" medical technology solutions, highlighting the country's leadership in AI-assisted diagnostics, digital health platforms, and precision testing. Echoing the theme, "From Taiwan with Care," the pavilion fully portrays Taiwan's dedication to safeguarding health with compassion and trust alongside technology.
In addition to the main showcase, the pavilion hosted a Product Talk session on 10 September, themed “Leading Smart Healthcare, Shaping Tomorrow’s Wellness.” The event featured exclusive remarks from distinguished guests, including Mr. Brian Lee, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing Department, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Mr. Peter Sha-Li Lan, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association, the Thai Medical Device Technology Industry Association, and many more.
Mr. Peter Sha-Li Lan, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand, stated: “We recognize and appreciate Thailand’s vision to become the “Medical Hub of Asia.” With Taiwan’s strong capabilities in medical technology and innovation, we are proud to be a reliable partner in this journey. Together, we are expanding cooperation in AI-powered healthcare, telemedicine, and digital health management—supporting Thailand’s efforts to enhance clinical efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and achieve sustainable healthcare development.”
Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman of the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association (TMBIA), remarked: "Taiwan’s medical innovation is not only smart but also compassionate. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion presents outstanding companies that demonstrate how technology can make healthcare more connected, more reliable, and more human—shaping a healthier future for communities worldwide." Mr. Brian Lee, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing Department of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), commented: "The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion brings to life our vision of ‘Leading Smart Healthcare, Shaping Tomorrow’s Wellness.’ From AI-assisted diagnostics to precision care solutions, our innovations demonstrate how technology, expertise, and data can come together to deliver healthcare that is not only efficient but also deeply human. At the pavilion, visitors saw how Taiwan’s medical innovations are turning hope into action, shaping a healthier, more connected world—living up to the promise of “From Taiwan, with Care."
Following the opening remarks, experts from Acer Medical Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., NUWA Fertility Center, and imedtac Co., Ltd. guided VIPs, media, and visitors through the Taiwan Pavilion, showcasing the country’s leading healthcare innovations. Acer Medical highlighted its AI diagnostic solutions for diabetic retinopathy, AMD(age-related macular degeneration), osteoporosis, and AI-powered medical documentation, already used in over 500 institutions worldwide. E Ink demonstrated ePaper healthcare applications, from smart cards to bedside displays, reducing errors and paper use while supporting greener hospital operations. NUWA Fertility Center presented integrated reproductive care and its pioneering IVF Embryologist Training Program, while imedtac showcased AIoT-based smart hospital solutions, including surgical information integration, smart wards, automated dispensing cabinets, and electronic bedside cards. The presentations drew strong attention, attracting over 40 media representatives and healthcare professionals to explore the pavilion and its showcased innovations.
Guests get to experience the future of healthcare with the latest innovations from a wide range of leading Taiwanese companies, including Taiwan Surgical Corporation, Compal Electronics, INC., EPED Inc., Wiltrom Co., Ltd., Joson-Care Enterprise Co., Ltd., InnoCare Optoelectronics Corp., AmCad BioMed Corporation, tst biomedical electronics Co. Ltd., Sturdy Industrial Co., Ltd., BIOTEQUE CORPORATION, and AVer Information Inc.
And this is just the beginning. The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion remains open for the next two days, so be sure to join us to explore a curated range of smart medical innovations and witness how Taiwan’s award-winning companies are redefining patient care.