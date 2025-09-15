BDMS Encourages Breast Cancer Screening for Women of All Ages at Affiliated Hospitals

To mark this occasion, BDMS is launching the “CHECK to PROTECT” campaign, featuring the BDMS Breast Cancer Screening Package under the concept Aware, Alert, Alive – Best to Check, offered at a special price of THB 2,900. The package will be available for purchase from 16 September to 31 October 2025 and can be redeemed for screening until 15 November 2025 at BDMS network hospitals, including Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, and Paolo Hospital Group.

Breast cancer is a major public health concern in many countries and continues to grow in severity each year. According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer globally each year, with around 685,000 deaths annually. It is the most diagnosed cancer among women worldwide. The impact of breast cancer extends beyond the individual, affecting families, communities, and contributing to significant healthcare costs.

In Thailand, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among Thai women. Data from the National Cancer Institute indicates that there are over 20,000 to 22,000 new cases annually, with more than 4,800 deaths each year. However, early detection and timely treatment significantly increase the chances of a full recovery.