Thai Credit Bank Achieves ‘A(tha)/F1(tha)’ with Stable Outlook Rating from Fitch Ratings, Underscoring Robust Operations

Mr. Roy Agustinus Gunara, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Credit Bank PCL, stated “Being assigned the ‘A(tha)/F1(tha)’ ratings by Fitch Ratings reaffirms the Bank’s financial strength and stability, as well as our prudent business practices. We are committed to striking the right balance between loan portfolio expansion and asset quality control, in order to deliver sustainable long-term returns.”

In addition to its solid financial results, Thai Credit Bank continues to differentiate itself through its Responsible Banking strategy, which links business growth with support for the grassroots economy. Leveraging its strengths in reaching micro-entrepreneurs and local merchants across the country, the Bank is also advancing digital financial innovations to empower customers to achieve sustainable growth, while fostering financial discipline among micro-SMEs to ensure long-term stability.

At the same time, the Bank remains committed to prudent risk management and asset quality control, laying a solid foundation for balanced long-term growth delivering returns to shareholders while creating social value for all stakeholders, in line with its philosophy, “Everyone Matters”