Eminence Group Receives Business Governance Accreditation, Reaffirming Commitment to Transparency and Sustainable Practices

At the award ceremony, Ms. Suchanan Achariyasuja, the Managing Director of Eminence Group, accepted the honorary plaque from Mr. Chantawit Tantasith, Deputy Minister of Commerce. This recognition underscores the Group’s unwavering dedication to integrity, transparency, and sustainable growth, reflecting its adherence to the highest principles of good governance.
The certification affirms Eminence Group’s compliance with six key governance pillars: Rule of Law, Integrity, Transparency, Participation, Accountability, and Value for Money. To guarantee impartiality and credibility, the audit process was independently overseen by external agencies, including the Supreme Court of Thailand, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Department of Industrial Works, the Pollution Control Department, the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, and the Social Security Office.
This latest accolade follows Eminence Group’s 2024 Outstanding Governance Award for Consumer Relations, organized through a partnership of four leading institutions: the Bank of Thailand, the Thai Bankers’ Association, the Puey Ungphakorn Institute for Economic Research, and the Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises Development. Presented at the Bank of Thailand Learning Center, the award honors entrepreneurs who uphold ethical and moral practices for the benefit of partners, customers, employees, society, and the environment.
Reflecting on this achievement, Ms. Suchanan shared: “This award is an extraordinary honor for all of us. For over five decades, Eminence Group has upheld the principles of good governance, not merely to reinforce confidence among customers and partners but as a pathway to sustainable growth in a competitive global landscape.”
She further emphasized the Group’s success as a product of collective effort, highlighting the commitment of the management team, staff, and partners, firmly rooted in the principles of honesty and responsibility, which form the foundation of its operations and drive the organization’s continual development.
“We will continue to pioneer medical innovations and establish new benchmarks for operational excellence in the healthcare industry. Our ambition is to be a leader that not only delivers enduring economic value but also demonstrates profound care for society, the environment, and the communities we serve,” Ms. Suchanan concluded.