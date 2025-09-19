Bull market momentum lifts XRP as Fed cuts rates

Participation process

According to the company, participants can begin by registering on its platform, depositing XRP into a designated wallet, and selecting a contract type.

Market outlook

Analysts suggest that the Fed’s rate cut is likely to sustain momentum for risk assets, with XRP potentially benefiting if it breaks above the US$3.80 level. Markets expected the Fed to lower its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on September 17, 2025 . For some holders, participation in cloud mining represents an additional income stream beyond speculative trading.

One investor was quoted as saying that the model provides more consistent returns compared to relying solely on market price movements.



Conclusion

The Federal Reserve’s latest policy shift has set a supportive backdrop for digital assets. While XRP’s price direction will remain tied to broader market conditions, alternative mechanisms such as cloud mining underscore the evolving ways investors are engaging with the asset.

