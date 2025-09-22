EGAT unveils natural gas - LNG - RE integration for Net Zero at Gastech 2025

In addition to utilizing natural gas in power generation, EGAT is continuously accelerating the development of clean energy technologies comprising 1) a 45 MW pilot floating solar project integrated with a 36 MW hydropower plant, with the total capacity target of 2,725 MW within the next 10 year; 2) pumped-storage hydropower storing electricity and supplying it during peak demand periods; 3) hydrogen and future technologies such as hydrogen co-firing, ammonia, and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS); and 4) smart grid network such as Renewable Energy Forecast Center, Smart Grid, and Virtual Power Plant. These efforts aim to drive the clean energy transition, while enhancing the energy security as the main mission of EGAT.

Thailand will be the host of Gastech 2026, an international exhibition and conference that drives regional and global development of energy industries. It marks a milestone for supporting investment and innovation to foster a secure and sustainable energy future. The Gastech 2026 will underline Thailand’s intention for transforming its energy structure and developing clean energy, contributing to boosting the economy and raising the quality of life. The event will be held on September 15-18, 2026 at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre.