Enactus World Cup Returns to Southeast Asia, Empowering Youth Through Social Innovation

The competition, set for September 26–28 in Bangkok, Thailand, aims to empower young people to drive social change—spotlighting Thailand’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and its relevance in today’s sustainability landscape.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Enactus, a global experiential learning platform committed to training students in entrepreneurial leadership. The 2025 event is hosted in partnership with the Rakkaew Foundation and is being held alongside Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), the region’s largest sustainability-focused event. The competition is presented by ThaiBev.

“We were impressed with the proposal by the Rakkaew Foundation,” said George Tsiatis, CEO of Resolution Project and Enactus Global. “Though the Thai team had been out of the network since 2016, they maintained a strong local program and continued student training.”

Tsiatis noted that several factors go into selecting a host country: a capable local team, venue quality, partner support, logistics, safety, and overall alignment with Enactus’ mission. Thailand and SX2025 met all of those criteria—plus the opportunity to reconnect with Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving youth and sustainability ecosystem.

“We're excited to elevate youth voices and give them a platform in the global sustainability conversation,” said Tsiatis. “There’s incredible momentum here—regionally and globally.”