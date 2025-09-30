GSB showcases Social Bank impact at Sustainability Expo 2025 in Bangkok

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Government Savings Bank demonstrates Social Bank initiatives driving financial inclusion and sustainable impact for 13 million Thais at SX2025.

Miss Vachira Karasuddhi, Deputy Director of Marketing for Sustainability at Government Savings Bank (GSB), revealed that the bank participated in Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), the largest sustainability event in ASEAN, held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from September 26 to October 5, 2025. The expo brings together stakeholders nationally and internationally to inspire action and advance the Decade of Sustainability.

GSB presented its achievements as a Social Bank, demonstrating tangible Social Impact in reducing financial inequality and expanding equitable access to finance. This work supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is guided by the bank’s ESG framework and Creating Shared Value (CSV) approach. Through these initiatives, GSB has positively impacted over 13 million people, equivalent to 18.8 million accounts, while maintaining sustainable profitability under the principle “Being our customer is helping society.”

At SX2025, GSB featured a booth in the Better Community – The Circle Shared Value zone, showcasing ESG in action across all three pillars: Environmental Concern, Social Focus, and Committed to Good Governance. Highlights included:

  • GSB Social Bank initiatives reflecting the bank’s role in delivering sustainable social impact
  • GSB Net Zero commitment, aiming for 2050 goals
  • Using ESG scores in credit approvals alongside promoting clean energy and expanding green spaces
  • Success stories of individuals gaining access to funding to improve livelihoods and for businesses to grow sustainably

Visitors also had the opportunity to explore “What is Social Bank?” and receive commemorative gifts, including GSB savings jars, reflecting the bank’s mission to strengthen the grassroots economy.

The expo ran from September 26 to October 5, 2025, under the theme “Sufficiency for Sustainability”, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to sustainable development and social responsibility.

