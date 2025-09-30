GSB showcases Social Bank impact at Sustainability Expo 2025 in Bangkok

Miss Vachira Karasuddhi, Deputy Director of Marketing for Sustainability at Government Savings Bank (GSB), revealed that the bank participated in Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), the largest sustainability event in ASEAN, held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from September 26 to October 5, 2025. The expo brings together stakeholders nationally and internationally to inspire action and advance the Decade of Sustainability.

GSB presented its achievements as a Social Bank, demonstrating tangible Social Impact in reducing financial inequality and expanding equitable access to finance. This work supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is guided by the bank’s ESG framework and Creating Shared Value (CSV) approach. Through these initiatives, GSB has positively impacted over 13 million people, equivalent to 18.8 million accounts, while maintaining sustainable profitability under the principle “Being our customer is helping society.”