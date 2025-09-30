“MEDEZE” Wins the “Best Health Business of the Year” Award, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Health Innovation Toward the Future of the “HEALTH Economy”

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding Thai entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence in management, innovation, and sustainable business practices. The recognition reflects MEDEZE’s leading role as a regional pioneer in advanced health technologies, driving the transformation toward a “HEALTH Economy” and the future of medical innovation in Thailand.
Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited, revealed that the company has been honored with the “Outstanding Health Business of the Year” award at the “THAILAND TOP ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025”, a prestigious national recognition organized by Business+ Magazine under ARIP Public Company Limited, in collaboration with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank). Held under the theme “Aligning the Business with Megatrend”, the award recognizes organizations that successfully adapt to emerging global trends. MEDEZE was recognized as Thailand’s largest and most trusted stem cell bank, and a regional leader in the stem cell banking industry across Southeast Asia.
As a pioneer in stem cell banking, hair follicle cell preservation, and immune cell potential testing, MEDEZE is at the forefront of both precision medicine and preventive healthcare. The company operates Southeast Asia’s largest world-class stem cell laboratory, certified with Cleanroom Class 100 standards by the National Environmental Balancing Bureau (NEBB), USA, and compliant with the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) standards — aligning with global health trends that prioritize wellness and longevity.
Beyond business excellence, MEDEZE integrates ESG principles into its operations, embracing the concept of Sustainable Healthcare and Green Biotech. The company is committed to developing safe, effective, and accessible medical innovations through partnerships with government agencies, medical institutions, and leading healthcare organizations.
Furthermore, MEDEZE is driving forward the Medical Sandbox Project in collaboration with Bangrak Medical Center and Vachira Phuket Hospital, to pilot and apply stem cell therapy for five common disease groups in Thailand, including degenerative disc disease, skin and anti-aging conditions, colorectal cancer, and knee osteoarthritis. The initiative aims to develop a future-ready medical model in line with Thailand’s Health Economy vision.
“This award not only reflects MEDEZE’s achievements but also serves as an inspiration for us to continue innovating medical solutions that enhance people’s quality of life,” “We firmly believe that health is the foundation of a stable and sustainable economy, and that technology is the key driver in elevating the national healthcare system to international standards — positioning Thailand as a leader in the Health Economy.” said Dr. Veerapol.