“MEDEZE” Wins the “Best Health Business of the Year” Award, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Health Innovation Toward the Future of the “HEALTH Economy”

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding Thai entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence in management, innovation, and sustainable business practices. The recognition reflects MEDEZE’s leading role as a regional pioneer in advanced health technologies, driving the transformation toward a “HEALTH Economy” and the future of medical innovation in Thailand.

Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of MEDEZE Group Public Company Limited, revealed that the company has been honored with the “Outstanding Health Business of the Year” award at the “THAILAND TOP ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025”, a prestigious national recognition organized by Business+ Magazine under ARIP Public Company Limited, in collaboration with the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank). Held under the theme “Aligning the Business with Megatrend”, the award recognizes organizations that successfully adapt to emerging global trends. MEDEZE was recognized as Thailand’s largest and most trusted stem cell bank, and a regional leader in the stem cell banking industry across Southeast Asia.