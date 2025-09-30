TOA crowns winners of ARX, showcasing Thailand’s next generation of creative architects

TOA’s ARX showcases the power of young Thai talent, enabling them to explore experimental architecture, develop new perspectives, and contribute to the future of Thailand’s creative industries. The ARX platform was open for applications from high school students to young designers under 30 years old, aiming to create a truly limitless stage. Applications ran from June 1 to August 30, 2025, attracting over 1,000 participants from across Thailand, competing for a total prize pool of more than THB 280,000.

Winner of ARX, Chawin Lao-ananchai, a fourth-year student at the Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, shared:

“I designed my project, FLUX n’ FLOW, based on the belief that nature is the ultimate inspiration. The design observes and adapts natural forms, allowing the Pavilion to exist anywhere—sometimes blending seamlessly with nature, sometimes almost disappearing—while maintaining infinite diversity. The goal is to integrate nature into the work and create a new experience for users.”

Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, CEO of TOA, stated that the ARX competition was created as a platform to showcase the creativity of young people passionate about architectural design. The contest is open to high school students, undergraduates, and designers under 30, providing a truly limitless stage for innovation.

“For the 20 teams that reached the final round, or those who did not win prizes, don’t be discouraged. The experience gained is invaluable for future development. Next year, TOA promises to enhance ARX, partnering with VG, PODIUM, CUCINA GALLERIA, and WoodDen to increase capabilities and give young designers more opportunities to showcase their work,” he said.

Jatuphat also congratulated all participants, including the winner receiving THB 150,000, the two runners-up, and a special award that was not initially planned. The “Outstanding Creativity Award” of THB 30,000 was added to recognise a high school team whose ideas impressed the judges beyond expectations.

Young designers and architects who missed out this year can follow updates and activities on the ARX project website: https://arxawards.wordpress.com, Facebook: https://facebook.com/ARXperimental, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arxawards to prepare for future opportunities to shape the architecture of tomorrow.