OCX: Open Connectivity eXchange Now Launched in Thailand – A New Dimension of Direct Cloud Connectivity by BBIX Thailand

The connection points are located at the international-standard data centers of True IDC North Muang Thong and True IDC East Bangna Campus in Bangkok, ensuring stability and security. This new service is designed to elevate cloud connectivity for businesses, enabling greater efficiency and performance.

OCX is a cloud-based network service developed on BBIX’s IX (Internet Exchange) platform, designed to deliver secure, fast, and scalable connectivity. Customers can instantly provision private networks on-demand through an online portal, reducing setup time from weeks to just minutes. The service also allows for flexible bandwidth expansion to support cloud migration or new project deployments, while enabling single-platform connectivity to major cloud providers such as AWS and Oracle.