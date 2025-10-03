OCX: Open Connectivity eXchange Now Launched in Thailand – A New Dimension of Direct Cloud Connectivity by BBIX Thailand

The connection points are located at the international-standard data centers of True IDC North Muang Thong and True IDC East Bangna Campus in Bangkok, ensuring stability and security. This new service is designed to elevate cloud connectivity for businesses, enabling greater efficiency and performance.
OCX is a cloud-based network service developed on BBIX’s IX (Internet Exchange) platform, designed to deliver secure, fast, and scalable connectivity. Customers can instantly provision private networks on-demand through an online portal, reducing setup time from weeks to just minutes. The service also allows for flexible bandwidth expansion to support cloud migration or new project deployments, while enabling single-platform connectivity to major cloud providers such as AWS and Oracle.
Furthermore, OCX offers seamless international connectivity covering Tokyo, Singapore, and Thailand. It provides carrier-grade reliability through private, logically separated connections dedicated to each customer, thereby minimizing the risk of eavesdropping or cyberattacks. Its robust infrastructure also supports effective monitoring and rapid incident response, ensuring maximum stability and operational efficiency.
The service benefits a wide range of businesses that rely on cloud technology to drive their operations, including IoT platforms in the manufacturing sector, financial and banking institutions, and Software as a Service (SaaS) providers. It also meets the needs of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) seeking direct, stable, private, and high-speed cloud connectivity, as well as enterprises undergoing system expansion or experiencing highly fluctuating traffic that requires flexible bandwidth management.
Mr. Hidetoshi Ikeda, Managing Director of BBIX (Thailand) Company Limited, stated: “The launch of OCX connection points not only enhances the provision of highly secure and reliable network services but also aligns with the rapidly expanding demand for cloud services in Thailand. Market forecasts indicate that the Thai Public Cloud sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.68% between 2025 and 2030, reaching a market volume of USD 8.51 billion by 2030. This growth reflects the strong demand for cloud solutions that are flexible, cost-effective, and secure. OCX has been purpose-built to truly meet these needs, offering multi-cloud capabilities, global connectivity, and scalable performance. I am confident that this service will strengthen competitiveness and provide new options for businesses in Thailand.”
BBIX Thailand remains committed to contributing to the acceleration of digital transformation and creating new business opportunities for customers in Thailand and across Southeast Asia. Businesses interested in consulting about this service can contact us at email: [email protected]