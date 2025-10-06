"A Date in Hong Kong" exhibition opens in Chiang Mai, Thailand

The exhibition brings Hong Kong's iconic cityscape to life through colourful and interactive installations, from a replica tram and glowing skyline to street corners that blend tradition and modernity. It offers visitors an immersive experience of Hong Kong's dynamism, vibrancy and heritage.

The Acting Consul General of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Chiang Mai, Ms Li Jing, the Vice Governor of Chiang Mai Province, Mr Wiraphong Rhitrot, and other guests from the local communities joined the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director of the Bangkok ETO, Mr Parson Lam, highlighted the strong ties between Hong Kong and Thailand.

"Thailand is one of Hong Kong's most cherished partners, with deep and enduring bonds spanning economic co-operation, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties," he said. "Through this exhibition, we hope to celebrate our connections and invite more Thai people to experience Hong Kong as a dynamic hub which embraces modernity while preserving its traditions."