"Local Bribes": The Silent Threat Closer Than You Think

However, in reality, bribery is not confined to meeting rooms or national budgets. It is more subtly embedded in our daily lives than we imagine, especially in the form of what is called "area-specific bribes." This is a silent threat that many may overlook, even though it is quietly eroding Thai society beneath the surface of everyday life, whether in small towns or large provinces.



What are Area-Specific Bribes?

This type of bribe often receives less attention than large-scale corruption but directly impacts our daily lives. It involves offering benefits to gain an advantage or to induce officials to neglect their duties in seemingly minor matters. However, when accumulated, these small acts lead to enormous damage. For instance:



Bribes in Festivals and Trade:

Imagine the annual festivals or celebratory events in your area, filled with vibrant colors and crowds. If you look closely, you might find instances of bribes being paid to secure prime vending spots at these events. Some vendors are willing to pay officials in exchange for reserving the best locations, creating unfair advantages and destroying fair competition. This causes honest vendors to lose opportunities and includes improper collection of revenue from public spaces that should belong to everyone.