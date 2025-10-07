"Local Bribes": The Silent Threat Closer Than You Think

However, in reality, bribery is not confined to meeting rooms or national budgets. It is more subtly embedded in our daily lives than we imagine, especially in the form of what is called "area-specific bribes." This is a silent threat that many may overlook, even though it is quietly eroding Thai society beneath the surface of everyday life, whether in small towns or large provinces.
This type of bribe often receives less attention than large-scale corruption but directly impacts our daily lives. It involves offering benefits to gain an advantage or to induce officials to neglect their duties in seemingly minor matters. However, when accumulated, these small acts lead to enormous damage. For instance:
Imagine the annual festivals or celebratory events in your area, filled with vibrant colors and crowds. If you look closely, you might find instances of bribes being paid to secure prime vending spots at these events. Some vendors are willing to pay officials in exchange for reserving the best locations, creating unfair advantages and destroying fair competition. This causes honest vendors to lose opportunities and includes improper collection of revenue from public spaces that should belong to everyone.
These cases may not be immediately apparent, but their traces are widespread. Examples include illegal logging in protected forests, encroachment to build luxury resorts on mountains, or embezzlement of tourist fees without issuing receipts. These often occur because "bribes" are paid to certain officials. This is not merely a simple violation of the law; it is the destruction of national assets, environmental degradation, and the undermining of community sustainability. It destroys lives and impacts the well-being of all of us in the long run.
Therefore, "area-specific bribes" are not a distant issue. The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has elevated this problem as one of its three main objectives under the "Partnership Against Bribery (TaB)" project, aiming to expose local-level corruption often hidden under familiarity or the perception that "everyone does it." However, stopping this silent threat is not solely the duty of government officials. The most crucial power lies with the people. If you witness suspicious behavior, whether it's demanding money for positions, for vending spaces, or neglecting the destruction of natural resources, do not remain silent. Report the information to the NACC or through available complaint channels (NACC Hotline 108) to collectively bring about change. Let us together stop this silent threat close to us to build a transparent and bribe-free society, making it a reality for all!