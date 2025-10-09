Dr Kongkrapan wins 2 awards for Best State Enterprise CEO at CEO Econmass Awards 2025

On October 8, 2025, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul awarded Dr Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), with two prestigious awards at the CEO Econmass Awards 2025. Dr Kongkrapan won in the Environment and Governance categories, recognising his leadership and PTT’s commitment to sustainability.

The CEO Econmass Awards 2025, organised by the Economic Reporters Association in collaboration with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry, and Banking (JSCCIB), the State Enterprise Policy Office (SEPO), and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, took place at the Aksra Theatre, King Power, Bangkok.

The award for Best State Enterprise CEO is given to executives who demonstrate excellent management and outstanding achievements in sustainability, in line with the ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) framework. PTT, under Dr Kongkrapan’s leadership, is committed to ensuring energy security for the country while caring for society, communities, and the environment. The company also strives to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction targets, adhering to a balanced sustainability principle across all areas, aligned with the vision of "PTT is strong with Thai society and grows sustainably on the global stage."