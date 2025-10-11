“Update Common Neck Pain 2025” — New Insights for Managing Neck Pain

The event drew a large number of healthcare professionals eager to update their knowledge in the field.

The conference focused on the diagnosis and modern management of neck pain, emphasizing not only medical treatment but also patient self-care strategies. Sessions included practical guidance on therapeutic exercises, postural correction, and ergonomic adjustments to prevent and relieve chronic neck pain.

The event was led by Lieutenant General Wilai Chinsakul, M.D., a specialist in Rehabilitation Medicine. The program featured a team of experts from orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, and psychiatry, who delivered comprehensive lectures and workshops combining both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice for a well-rounded educational experience.

