AIS Reveals Results of the “Signal of Sustainable Future” Campaign, Successfully Recycling Over 1,212,272 Pieces of E-Waste Through Proper Management

To mark International E-Waste Day, AIS proudly announced its achievement in collecting and properly managing a total of 1,212,272 pieces of electronic waste, contributing to the effort to “extend the Earth’s time” by reducing over 556,573 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) in greenhouse gas emissions. This milestone reflects the strong potential and cross-sector collaboration that Thailand has built in addressing global sustainability challenges. Moving forward, AIS remains steadfast in its mission to drive smart and sustainable electronic waste management for the long term.

The event featured a key highlight activity inviting AIS SIAM customers and partner organizations to join the “Let’s Recycle E-Waste” campaign, aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of proper electronic waste disposal. Supporting this effort, Thailand Post provided a special service to collect E-Waste directly from participants’ locations and deliver it for proper recycling under the “Zero E-Waste to Landfill” process. AIS expressed its hope that this initiative will help drive Thailand toward a more concrete and sustainable E-Waste management system, fostering meaningful behavioral change among citizens and encouraging society to adopt effective recycling practices that reduce environmental impact and improve overall quality of life.

“Follow our mission to extend the planet’s lifespan and help inspire collective action in protecting our world together at https://www.facebook.com/ais.sustainability/?locale=th_TH