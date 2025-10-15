AIS Reveals Results of the “Signal of Sustainable Future” Campaign, Successfully Recycling Over 1,212,272 Pieces of E-Waste Through Proper Management

AIS, as Thailand’s HUB of E-Waste and a leader in electronic waste management, continues to reaffirm its commitment as a Digital for Sustainability organization. On the occasion of October 14 — International E-Waste Day, AIS spearheaded a major collaborative effort, uniting partners across the public sector, private organizations, and educational institutions nationwide under the activity “Aor Wor E-Waste Day”, themed “Signal of Sustainable Future” The initiative aims to inspire Thais to listen to the “signals from the Earth” and take part in collective action to “extend the Earth’s time”—ensuring a healthier, more livable planet for generations to come. To date, AIS and its partners have successfully collected and properly managed over 1,212,272 pieces of electronic waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 556,573 kilograms of CO₂ equivalent—the same impact as planting 46,380 trees. This achievement stands as concrete proof of Thailand’s collaborative power in driving sustainability, recognized at the international level.
Saichon Submakudom, Head of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs Business Unit of AIS, said: “AIS is committed to advancing our sustainable business strategy under the concept of ‘creating shared growth between people and the environment in the digital world.’ We continue to drive forward as Thailand’s HUB of E-Waste, collaborating with over 250 partners across government, private, and academic sectors to propel the ‘Thais Say No to E-Waste’ mission. As the world sends urgent signals warning us of the growing e-waste crisis, we must strengthen our collaboration to ensure that every piece of discarded electronic waste enters the proper recycling process and transforms into the power that extends the life of our planet. AIS has also joined hands with our regional partners within the Singtel Group across multiple countries to further this mission through the regional campaign ‘Signals of Sustainable Future.’ This initiative promotes sustainable e-waste management while inspiring greater awareness, reaching more than 1.9 billion people worldwide to recognize the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the e-waste challenge.”
To mark International E-Waste Day, AIS proudly announced its achievement in collecting and properly managing a total of 1,212,272 pieces of electronic waste, contributing to the effort to “extend the Earth’s time” by reducing over 556,573 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) in greenhouse gas emissions. This milestone reflects the strong potential and cross-sector collaboration that Thailand has built in addressing global sustainability challenges. Moving forward, AIS remains steadfast in its mission to drive smart and sustainable electronic waste management for the long term.
The event featured a key highlight activity inviting AIS SIAM customers and partner organizations to join the “Let’s Recycle E-Waste” campaign, aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of proper electronic waste disposal. Supporting this effort, Thailand Post provided a special service to collect E-Waste directly from participants’ locations and deliver it for proper recycling under the “Zero E-Waste to Landfill” process. AIS expressed its hope that this initiative will help drive Thailand toward a more concrete and sustainable E-Waste management system, fostering meaningful behavioral change among citizens and encouraging society to adopt effective recycling practices that reduce environmental impact and improve overall quality of life.
“Follow our mission to extend the planet’s lifespan and help inspire collective action in protecting our world together at https://www.facebook.com/ais.sustainability/?locale=th_TH