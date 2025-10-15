PTT is the First Company in Southeast Asia to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investment Program Supporting Advanced Technologies for Cleaning up Plastic Waste in the River

The event was attended by Mr. Arddanai Marco Sucharitkul, CEO of JPMorgan Chase Bank, Bangkok Branch (right). This investment not only demonstrates PTT’s capability in effective liquidity management but also reaffirms its commitment to contributing to social and environmental efforts globally. With an initial investment of over THB 3 billion over a two-year period, it also demonstrates PTT’s strong commitment to pursuing genuine sustainable development.

Participation in JPM’s Investment Program is distinguished by the integration of specially designed financial mechanisms where a portion of the investment is allocated to support technologies for intercepting and removing plastic waste from rivers, thereby reducing the volume of plastics entering marine ecosystems. This preventive approach represents an effective and impactful measure in supporting global efforts to address plastic pollution for the society in a sustainable manner.