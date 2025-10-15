HFM: 15 Years of Excellence and Superior Financial Services



A remarkable story of ambitious growth

Shortly after its founding, HFM was recognised for its hard work and competitive offering by being included in the ‘World Finance Top 100 Global Companies’.

2017 to 2018 were marked by big changes, including expanding their regulatory framework and the launch of their HFcopy copy trading platform and their Mobile Trading app.

Moving into the 2020s, the broker has become truly global, counting over 4 million live accounts. Shortly after celebrating its 10th anniversary, it partnered with Paris Saint-Germain F.C becoming their Official Online Trading Partner and entered the e-sports world teaming up with Santos e-sports. By 2025 the company stands stronger than ever, with more than 900 employees, 7 licenses, 80+ industry awards and a strong community of traders across more than 200 countries who have trusted them with their trading.

HFM successfully distinguished itself from others by supporting its clients' growth through education, transparency, and a commitment to trustworthiness. Using this as a roadmap, plus the dedication of their growing team, the company will continue to push boundaries and bring even more exceptional learning experiences in the future.