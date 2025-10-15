HFM: 15 Years of Excellence and Superior Financial Services

It was 2010 when a group of four industry veterans sought to change the paradigm of online trading. Having explored all available platforms and options at the time, they wanted to offer something different, something unique. With a small team and a client-first approach, they set out to help their traders learn and grow, standing by their side every step of the way.
This wasn’t an abstract promise; from the beginning, HFM offered webinars hosted by industry experts, in-depth market insights and analysis, as well as a constantly expanding educational solution. These were combined with transparent conditions and one of the most competitive, user-friendly offerings on the market. With all these resources, their traders were empowered to feel confident in every step they made and to embark on a journey of growth. This short video demonstrates HFM’s journey, check it out.
Shortly after its founding, HFM was recognised for its hard work and competitive offering by being included in the ‘World Finance Top 100 Global Companies’.
2017 to 2018 were marked by big changes, including expanding their regulatory framework and the launch of their HFcopy copy trading platform and their Mobile Trading app.
Moving into the 2020s, the broker has become truly global, counting over 4 million live accounts. Shortly after celebrating its 10th anniversary, it partnered with Paris Saint-Germain F.C becoming their Official Online Trading Partner and entered the e-sports world teaming up with Santos e-sports. By 2025 the company stands stronger than ever, with more than 900 employees, 7 licenses, 80+ industry awards and a strong community of traders across more than 200 countries who have trusted them with their trading.
HFM successfully distinguished itself from others by supporting its clients' growth through education, transparency, and a commitment to trustworthiness. Using this as a roadmap, plus the dedication of their growing team, the company will continue to push boundaries and bring even more exceptional learning experiences in the future.
HFM provides a comprehensive and multi-tiered educational solution that continues to grow with new resources that will launch this year. Whether you’re just starting out or already trading daily, HFM’s exclusive courses are designed to give traders the knowledge and confidence to succeed. These include:
To see a complete list of HFM’s educational offerings and the upcoming materials, visit their trading education page.
