Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel - Japanese-Level Innovation Meets Distinctive Golf Experience       

In an era where many golf courses compete on price and promotions, Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel has chosen to move forward by investing in world-class innovation and technology. We believe that a great golfing experience doesn't come from low prices alone, but from consistent course quality, facilities that meet every lifestyle need, and comprehensive one-stop service.
What sets us apart from other courses is that we sent our management, marketing, and maintenance teams directly to Japan to bring back world-class course maintenance innovations and standards. We didn't just purchase equipment—we learned how to use it professionally from the source of that technology, ensuring every investment directly impacts our golfers' playing experience.
Measurable Results: Quality Course, Consistent Green Speed, Over 70% Return Golfers
After experiencing Pinehurst, golfers notice clear differences, especially in green quality with consistent speed and uniformly smooth surfaces across all 27 holes. No matter which hole or when they play, the greens deliver predictable putting experiences—exactly what serious golfers want most.
According to our customer data, particularly among Korean, Japanese, and Chinese golfers, over 70% choose to return within 3 months and play an average of 18-27 holes per day—higher than Thailand's national average of approximately 18 holes per day. This stems primarily from confidence in our consistent course quality and the variety of 27 holes that can be mixed and matched for different playing experiences, so golfers never feel bored even when playing multiple rounds in a single day.
Unmatched Innovation: Championship-Level Technology from Japan
What clearly distinguishes Pinehurst from other courses is our investment in Championship-level course maintenance equipment from Japan, rarely found in Thailand. What you'll clearly experience are smooth greens with consistent speed across all 27 holes. Behind this perfection lies our investment in Championship-level maintenance equipment from Japan, rare in Thailand: from greens mowers that create smooth surfaces without damaging grass roots, to automatic sand spreaders that distribute sand evenly at every point, to precision fertilizer sprayers that ensure uniform grass quality across every hole. Even bunker sand receives special care with specialized rakes that leave smooth, trackless surfaces.
These tools aren't widely available, and many courses won't invest due to high costs and the need for specialized personnel. But we're confident this investment pays off because it directly impacts the golfer's experience.
Pinehurst is Perfect For:
Golfers who prioritize course quality above all
International golfers seeking comprehensive convenience
Golfers wanting to play multiple rounds in one day without boredom
Business professionals needing golf events combined with meetings in one location
Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel... Where Innovation Meets Tradition
For more information and reservations, please contact:
Website: www.pinehurst.co.th
Telephone: 02-516-8679 to 84
Facebook: Pinehurst Golf Thailand
Instagram: @pinehurstgolf.hotel
Line: @pinehurstline
