Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel - Japanese-Level Innovation Meets Distinctive Golf Experience       

In an era where many golf courses compete on price and promotions, Pinehurst Golf Club & Hotel has chosen to move forward by investing in world-class innovation and technology. We believe that a great golfing experience doesn't come from low prices alone, but from consistent course quality, facilities that meet every lifestyle need, and comprehensive one-stop service.

What sets us apart from other courses is that we sent our management, marketing, and maintenance teams directly to Japan to bring back world-class course maintenance innovations and standards. We didn't just purchase equipment—we learned how to use it professionally from the source of that technology, ensuring every investment directly impacts our golfers' playing experience.