Robinhood launches Robinhood Coin for superfans, builds community engagement

Robinhood has taken a major step to foster a participatory community between its platform and customers with the launch of “Robinhood Coin,” a new membership system designed specifically for the platform’s superfans. The initiative aims to create a transparent, secure, and verifiable community powered by blockchain technology through international partners.
Morakot Yipintsoi, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Ventures Co Ltd, the operator of Thailand’s Robinhood food delivery app, said:
“Robinhood Coin is a mechanism designed to build a true ‘community network of Robinhood superfans’, going beyond traditional points accumulation. Through this membership system, we want users to feel genuinely part of the platform, experiencing a sense of ownership and participation in its development. Every food order is not just a purchase but a way to accumulate ‘status’ and deepen bonds with Robinhood. We believe the relationship between Robinhood and its customers should extend beyond discounts or loyalty points, and include meaningful engagement such as voting rights in campaigns or access to special events, reflecting true superfandom rather than ordinary customer status.”
Robinhood Coin allows users to earn “Purple Points” for every 100 baht spent on the platform, with 10 Purple Points awarded per transaction. Once users accumulate the required points, they can exchange them for Robinhood Coin, which will unlock access to special activities, campaign votes, and member benefits. Examples include voting for favourite restaurants, participating in social initiatives, and attending exclusive events organised by Robinhood, such as Chef’s Table experiences, Food & Culture Festivals, concerts, cooking workshops with renowned chefs, and Robinhood Community Day celebrations.
Members also gain benefits from Robinhood’s partners, including restaurants, cinemas, gyms, cafes, and tourism activities, reflecting the platform’s vision of cultivating deeper relationships. Users transition from being mere consumers to active participants, contributing to and growing alongside the Robinhood community.
Varit Bulakul, Managing Director of Digital Assets at Brooker Group Public Company Limited and advisor to the Robinhood Coin project, stated:
“Robinhood Coin draws inspiration from Bitcoin, particularly in terms of transparency and scarcity. The total supply is limited to just 21 million coins to maintain clarity, give each coin intrinsic value, and employ a halving mechanism that reduces the number of coins released into the system by half over time. This ensures sustainability and rewards those who have supported the platform from the beginning.”
Robinhood Coin is built on blockchain technology provided by the global partner ApeChain, which excels in speed, security, and can efficiently support community-scale users. The team meets international standards, and every Robinhood Coin transaction is permanently recorded, verifiable, and immutable, ensuring accuracy, transparency, and trustworthiness of all coins.
Varit added: “ApeChain is not just the underlying technology; it is the essential foundation that makes Robinhood Coin transparent, secure, and capable of supporting a large national user base.”
Robinhood believes that ordering food should go beyond convenience and become part of building meaningful connections between users and the platform.
“Robinhood is more than a food delivery platform; it is a family united by purpose. Robinhood Coin symbolizes standing together within this community, where every order, every delivery, and every moment brings us closer together,” Morakot concluded.