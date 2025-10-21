Robinhood launches Robinhood Coin for superfans, builds community engagement

Robinhood has taken a major step to foster a participatory community between its platform and customers with the launch of “Robinhood Coin,” a new membership system designed specifically for the platform’s superfans. The initiative aims to create a transparent, secure, and verifiable community powered by blockchain technology through international partners.

Morakot Yipintsoi, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Ventures Co Ltd, the operator of Thailand’s Robinhood food delivery app, said:

“Robinhood Coin is a mechanism designed to build a true ‘community network of Robinhood superfans’, going beyond traditional points accumulation. Through this membership system, we want users to feel genuinely part of the platform, experiencing a sense of ownership and participation in its development. Every food order is not just a purchase but a way to accumulate ‘status’ and deepen bonds with Robinhood. We believe the relationship between Robinhood and its customers should extend beyond discounts or loyalty points, and include meaningful engagement such as voting rights in campaigns or access to special events, reflecting true superfandom rather than ordinary customer status.”