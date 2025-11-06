Open House: divana ANDA Spa Phuket -- A New Chapter of Wellness Community

divana, Thailand and Asia’s leading luxury holistic wellness brand, officially opened divana ANDA Spa Phuket on November 4, 2025, marking another milestone in its mission to lead Thailand’s Holistic Wellness movement. The event introduced a new concept -- “From Spa to Wellness Community” -- symbolizing the evolution from individualized wellness services toward a community-centered approach that embraces every dimension of life: body, mind, and spirit.

Mr. Patanapong Ranurak, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Thanet Jirasawadidilok, Chief Marketing Officer, shared divana’s renewed vision to expand beyond the traditional Wellness Spa model into a Wellness Community platform --creating a collaborative health network where urban dwellers, travelers, and wellness enthusiasts can engage and thrive together.

“After launching our Wellness Community at divana Soi Somkid -- the prototype for fostering a health-conscious society -- today we take the next step with ANDA Spa Phuket, elevating it into a comprehensive Wellness & Longevity Destination featuring Spa, Retail, Workshop, and Community experiences,” said Mr. Patanapong.

He further added, “We are continuously transitioning from the spa dimension toward a fully integrated Wellness Community model, following our successful launch in Bangkok last September. Our goal is to make wellness more accessible, meaningful, and lifestyle-driven for everyone.”