Open House: divana ANDA Spa Phuket -- A New Chapter of Wellness Community

divana, Thailand and Asia’s leading luxury holistic wellness brand, officially opened divana ANDA Spa Phuket on November 4, 2025, marking another milestone in its mission to lead Thailand’s Holistic Wellness movement. The event introduced a new concept -- “From Spa to Wellness Community” -- symbolizing the evolution from individualized wellness services toward a community-centered approach that embraces every dimension of life: body, mind, and spirit.
Mr. Patanapong Ranurak, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Thanet Jirasawadidilok, Chief Marketing Officer, shared divana’s renewed vision to expand beyond the traditional Wellness Spa model into a Wellness Community platform --creating a collaborative health network where urban dwellers, travelers, and wellness enthusiasts can engage and thrive together.
“After launching our Wellness Community at divana Soi Somkid -- the prototype for fostering a health-conscious society -- today we take the next step with ANDA Spa Phuket, elevating it into a comprehensive Wellness & Longevity Destination featuring Spa, Retail, Workshop, and Community experiences,” said Mr. Patanapong.
He further added, “We are continuously transitioning from the spa dimension toward a fully integrated Wellness Community model, following our successful launch in Bangkok last September. Our goal is to make wellness more accessible, meaningful, and lifestyle-driven for everyone.”
“divana sees Wellness not merely as a service but as a movement -- one that connects people through the power of sustainable self-care. We envision Thailand as the Wellness Hub of Asia, and divana will lead the creation of a truly tangible, community-based wellness model. We aim to build innovative ways for people to understand holistic health in a more profound and enduring manner,” Mr. Thanet added.
“Urban workers, young professionals, travelers, and expats are increasingly facing stress, insomnia, and burnout from fast-paced lifestyles. We want to tackle these challenges through a community that helps people live happier, healthier, and more balanced lives.”
He referred to this new generation as “Wellness Seekers” -- individuals pursuing quality of life and believing in the power of holistic self-care.
Rooted in the brand’s long-standing belief in Longevity -- “Living well, Living long” -- divana continues the legacy that began 12 years ago with divana Nurture Spa in Bangkok, inspired by the thousand-year lotus seed that symbolizes timeless vitality.
“For divana, Longevity isn’t just about living longer, but about living meaningfully -- with wellness in body, mind, and spirit at every stage of life. The next global wellness trend won’t be just Longevity, but Immortality -- the pursuit of limitless quality of life,” concluded Mr. Patanapong.
The opening of divana ANDA Spa Phuket marks not just the launch of a new branch but the beginning of a new era -- a space for learning, sharing, and inspiring holistic living, driving the Wellness Community vision sustainably across Thailand.
“We believe good health isn’t an individual pursuit, but a shared community power. We want every divana space to become a gathering place for people seeking meaningful living -- together realizing our belief:
‘Wellness for Longevity, Longevity for Life.’”
To celebrate the opening, divana ANDA Phuket will host Wellness Community Workshops on Saturday, November 15 and 29, featuring Yin Yoga sessions paired with special 90–120-minute spa programs. Workshop price starts at THB 1,850, with Wellness Spa Packages available at THB 2,950.
For more information, visit www.divanawellness.com or follow divana’s official Facebook Page.
