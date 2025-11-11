AIS wins the prestigious global Female Thought Leader of the Year award at The Stevie Awards 2025

AIS Showcases Thai Corporate Excellence on the Global Stage with Its Commitment to Human Capital Development Driven by Visionary Female Leadership. Ms. Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, has been honored with the Female Thought Leader of the Year – Business Services award at the prestigious Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2025. This recognition reaffirms AIS’s position as Thailand’s leading model organization with outstanding achievements in enhancing corporate capabilities and driving business growth through a strong focus on “People” and “Equality”. AIS has elevated human resources to a core strategic priority, embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into all policies and workplace culture. This approach has delivered tangible results that positively impact employees, customers, and Thai society at large.
Ms. Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, stated: “AIS believes sustainable organizations begin with the power of people—building a strong foundation of people, culture, and sustainability. This drives continuous growth in our people strategy and our business. Every step we take is not only business success; it also returns opportunities and value to Thai society, raising new standards and moving the country forward with stability. Guided by the principle of ‘turning burdens into power,’ we work with all stakeholders to transform scarcity into opportunity and compound it into long-lasting positive energy for communities and the nation.”
Key initiatives advancing People & Equality across dimensions:
Ms. Kantima added: “This award is a testament to the shared commitment of everyone at AIS to driving the organization’s growth with purpose and lasting value. AIS aims to represent Thai enterprises that put global ideas into practice. We hold that business cannot be sustainable if society around it does not grow. We therefore advance on the principle that business and society must grow together—balancing economic results with social value through action at every level, from caring for employees and stakeholders to uplifting community well-being. This ensures every AIS initiative not only serves the business but also creates shared positive outcomes, enabling our organization and Thai society to move forward securely and grow side by side.”
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business celebrate the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and organizations led by women worldwide. Recognized as one of the world’s premier business awards, the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2025 ceremony will be held in the United States, honoring women and organizations that create positive change in global business. Award recipients are selected based on the average scores of more than 190 expert judges who carefully review each nomination throughout the judging process.