AIS wins the prestigious global Female Thought Leader of the Year award at The Stevie Awards 2025

AIS Showcases Thai Corporate Excellence on the Global Stage with Its Commitment to Human Capital Development Driven by Visionary Female Leadership. Ms. Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, has been honored with the Female Thought Leader of the Year – Business Services award at the prestigious Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2025. This recognition reaffirms AIS’s position as Thailand’s leading model organization with outstanding achievements in enhancing corporate capabilities and driving business growth through a strong focus on “People” and “Equality”. AIS has elevated human resources to a core strategic priority, embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into all policies and workplace culture. This approach has delivered tangible results that positively impact employees, customers, and Thai society at large.

Ms. Kantima Lerlertyuttitham, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, stated: “AIS believes sustainable organizations begin with the power of people—building a strong foundation of people, culture, and sustainability. This drives continuous growth in our people strategy and our business. Every step we take is not only business success; it also returns opportunities and value to Thai society, raising new standards and moving the country forward with stability. Guided by the principle of ‘turning burdens into power,’ we work with all stakeholders to transform scarcity into opportunity and compound it into long-lasting positive energy for communities and the nation.”