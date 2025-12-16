IWA and AIT Co-organize the 2025 Water and Development Congress & Exhibition, Advancing Global Cooperation on Water and Sanitation

Held under the theme ‘Water, sanitation, and innovation – pathways to progress and a resilient future’ and co-organised by the Asian Institute of Technology, the event featured an extensive programme including special forums such as the High-Level Summit and Utility Leaders Forum alongside more than 100 technical sessions and workshops.
“Innovation is not only about hardware; it is also about data-driven decision-making, smart water management, and circular approaches that treat wastewater as a resource,” said AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li, noting that the insights shared at the Congress will help shape future policies and frameworks.
The Congress opened on Monday, 8 December, with an Opening Ceremony, during which the Asian Development Bank, the event Principal Strategic Partner, launched the 2025 edition of its influential Asian Water Development Outlook report. On launch of the report, ADB has highlighted that more than 60% of Asia and the Pacific’s population—about 2.7 billion people—has been lifted from extreme water insecurity over the past 12 years, but these hard-won gains are threatened by accelerating environmental decline and a major financing gap.
The Opening Ceremony also featured presentation of the 2025 IWA Water and Development Awards to three exceptional individuals. Professor Evan Thomas of the University of Boulder Colorado, USA received the IWA Water and Development Award – Research, while the IWA Water and Development Award – Practice was presented to Professor Meera Mehta of CEPT University, India and to Jay Bhagwan of South Africa’s Water Research Commission. These recognitions highlight outstanding contributions to scientific advancement and practical implementation that are helping drive progress across the global water sector.
Keynote presentations included opening keynote by Jay Bhagwan sharing insights into the real-world opportunities to advance alternative sanitation options. Keynotes on Tuesday 9 December were given by The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak, who set out the forward-looking vision for the Malaysian state’s water, energy, and sustainability agenda, and by Yvonne Magawa, Executive Director of ESAWAS Regulators Association, highlighting the pivotal role of regulators in ensuring balanced, accountable and effective water and sanitation services. Keynotes on Wednesday 10 December came from Dr. Roshan Shrestha of the Gates Foundation, on the advance of inclusive sanitation over the past two decades, and from Professor Min Yang of the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, on cooperation between China and Sri Lanka around water-related health issues.
An important feature of the first full day’s programme on Tuesday was the High-Level Summit on Water Security and Resilience, which brought together leaders from governments, international organisations, and development partners to drive collective action.
“Our theme for 2025 – “Water, sanitation, and innovation: pathways to progress and a resilient future” – reflects both the urgency and the opportunity of our time,” said IWA President Hamanth Kasan. “Around the world, we face increasing pressures on water systems from climate change, population growth, and urbanisation. Yet, within these challenges lies immense potential. Through innovation, collaboration, and leadership, we can reimagine how we manage water and sanitation to build resilience, strengthen communities, and protect our shared environment.”
“I am honoured to welcome the international water community to Thailand for the 2025 Water and Development Congress & Exhibition,” said Congress President Thammarat Koottatep, Professor at the Asian Institute of Technology. “Thai hospitality reflects our warmth and openness, and hosting this event allows us to connect global expertise with regional experience. As a water professional, I am excited to engage with colleagues worldwide and showcase Asia’s innovation and commitment to advancing water solutions.”
The 2025 Water and Development Congress & Exhibition reflects the power of global collaboration in driving meaningful change and delivering practical solutions in water and sanitation. By bringing together leaders from research, policy, and practice, the Congress enables innovation to be translated into real-world impact, particularly for low- and middle-income countries, while reaffirming a shared commitment to resilience, sustainability, and inclusive growth in the face of mounting climate and development challenges.