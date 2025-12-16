IWA and AIT Co-organize the 2025 Water and Development Congress & Exhibition, Advancing Global Cooperation on Water and Sanitation

Held under the theme ‘Water, sanitation, and innovation – pathways to progress and a resilient future’ and co-organised by the Asian Institute of Technology, the event featured an extensive programme including special forums such as the High-Level Summit and Utility Leaders Forum alongside more than 100 technical sessions and workshops.

“Innovation is not only about hardware; it is also about data-driven decision-making, smart water management, and circular approaches that treat wastewater as a resource,” said AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li, noting that the insights shared at the Congress will help shape future policies and frameworks.

The Congress opened on Monday, 8 December, with an Opening Ceremony, during which the Asian Development Bank, the event Principal Strategic Partner, launched the 2025 edition of its influential Asian Water Development Outlook report. On launch of the report, ADB has highlighted that more than 60% of Asia and the Pacific’s population—about 2.7 billion people—has been lifted from extreme water insecurity over the past 12 years, but these hard-won gains are threatened by accelerating environmental decline and a major financing gap.