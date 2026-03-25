C.P. Group Recognized by Ethisphere for Its Commitment to Ethical Business Practices for the Sixth Consecutive Year

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

25 March 2026 – Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) has been recognized by Ethisphere for the sixth consecutive year. The Group is listed alongside leading global companies such as FedEx, IBM, Pfizer, Dell Technologies, PepsiCo, Visa, Schneider Electric, L’Oréal, Accenture, Sony Group Corporation, and Hitachi. This year, a total of 138 companies from 17 countries and 40 industries were honored.

Ms. Rongruja Saicheua, Senior Vice President – Corporate Governance, C.P. Group, said, “This recognition reflects the collective commitment of C.P. Group companies worldwide to conduct business with integrity, transparency, and accountability to stakeholders. These principles form the foundation of trust and support our long-term sustainable growth.”

Ms. Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair, said, “This year’s honorees demonstrate how ethics can be embedded into everyday decision-making. Organizations with strong ethics, compliance, and governance systems are better positioned for long-term success.”

In 2026, C.P. Group achieved a score of 84, exceeding the average score of 73 among honorees. The results highlight the Group’s strengths in ethical culture, ethics and compliance programs, supply chain management, as well as environmental and social impact.

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