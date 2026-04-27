C.P. Group signs MoU with SEGA to target Thailand–ASEAN entertainment market

BANGKOK, 27 April 2026 — Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), the Thai business conglomerate, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SEGA, Japan’s renowned video game company, to explore entertainment sector opportunities in Thailand and across the ASEAN region. This will include consideration of commercial development possibilities at a later stage.

The agreement aims to harness the respective strengths of each party: C.P. Group has built up a diverse business ecosystem and a strong regional network, while SEGA has developed and acquired an extensive portfolio of well-known intellectual property (IP). Together, the organizations plan to develop and deliver new forms of entertainment experience aligned to consumer markets in Thailand and across ASEAN.

According to the MoU’s phased timeline, the initial focus of cooperation will be on examining the feasibility of developing business lines around iconic SEGA properties such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds. At the same time, steps will be taken to establish a partnership structure that supports long-term sustainable growth by combining access to SEGA’s highly valued content library with C.P. Group’s comprehensive business ecosystem spanning more than 20 countries across multiple industries, including food, agriculture, retail, telecommunications, and integrated communication networks.