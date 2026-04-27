C.P. Group signs MoU with SEGA to target Thailand–ASEAN entertainment market

BANGKOK, 27 April 2026 — Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), the Thai business conglomerate, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SEGA, Japan’s renowned video game company, to explore entertainment sector opportunities in Thailand and across the ASEAN region. This will include consideration of commercial development possibilities at a later stage.
The agreement aims to harness the respective strengths of each party: C.P. Group has built up a diverse business ecosystem and a strong regional network, while SEGA has developed and acquired an extensive portfolio of well-known intellectual property (IP). Together, the organizations plan to develop and deliver new forms of entertainment experience aligned to consumer markets in Thailand and across ASEAN.
According to the MoU’s phased timeline, the initial focus of cooperation will be on examining the feasibility of developing business lines around iconic SEGA properties such as Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds. At the same time, steps will be taken to establish a partnership structure that supports long-term sustainable growth by combining access to SEGA’s highly valued content library with C.P. Group’s comprehensive business ecosystem spanning more than 20 countries across multiple industries, including food, agriculture, retail, telecommunications, and integrated communication networks.
C.P. Group also offers a strong and extensive range of media platforms. In particular, TrueVisions—well established as a leading provider of world-class content to Thai audiences through its pay-TV and over-the-top (OTT) offerings—represents a key platform on which to extend IP into new entertainment experiences.
In addition, the two parties will jointly explore opportunities to develop new intellectual properties for the ASEAN region and deploy new licensing and distribution networks to expand lines of business. In time, the scope of this cooperation is expected to broaden and reach markets outside Thailand.
Mr Haruki Satomi, Chairman and CEO, SEGA Corporation said,“We are very pleased to have reached this cooperation agreement with CP Group, which has a strong business foundation in Thailand and throughout Asia. This collaboration will help accelerate the worldwide expansion of SEGA’s IP and create new forms of entertainment experience for the ASEAN region, and in the long term for audiences around the world.”
Mr Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman, C.P. Group declared, “We are very pleased to have established a framework for cooperation with SEGA, an organization that has consistently created intellectual property enjoyed all over the world. This collaboration will open new opportunities for both parties to join forces and develop new IP, sharing the culture and values of the ASEAN region with a global audience.”
In the long run, the two companies plan to support market growth in Thailand, ASEAN and the rest of the world by building on this initial cooperation to develop new, innovative and diversified offerings. These would be made available through C.P. Group's extensive business networks and content distribution platforms like TrueVisions, which has emerged as a vital showcase for animated content from around the world, and which is positioning itself as a hub for ASEAN’s sizeable Japanese content fandom.
The MoU was signed by Mr Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman, C.P. Group and Mr Haruki Satomi, President and Group CEO, Representative Director of SEGA Corporation at a ceremony held at the SEGA Corporation headquarters in Tokyo in April 2026, attended by senior executives of both organizations.