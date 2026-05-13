KGI DW13 marks 17 years with 70% market share in volatile trading market

The company said fund flows remain the key factor in speculation on Thai equities, supporting demand for derivative warrants, especially SET50 Call and Put DWs, both for speculation and risk hedging.

KGI also highlighted its strengths in liquidity management and its “Localized Standard” concept, which is designed to meet the needs of Thai investors.

In 2026, KGI aims to issue more than 1,100 DWs, setting a new record, while expanding its investor base and supporting a wider range of trading strategies.

The Thai stock market started this year strongly, with the SET Index rising to around 1,500 points and delivering returns in the range of about 15% to 20%.

However, the key support in the early part of the year came from expectations that the US Federal Reserve would move towards cutting interest rates. More recently, conflict in the Middle East and rising oil prices have had a direct impact on inflation, limiting the chances of interest-rate cuts this year. As a result, the Thai stock market is likely to remain around the 1,500-point level for some time.