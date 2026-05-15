Thailand is Selected as First Market in Asia Pacific to Launch Visa Destinations

Anthony Watson, Country Manager, Visa Thailand, said “Thailand plays a uniquely important role in global travel, not only as a destination people aspire to visit, but as an economy where tourism supports everyday livelihoods across the country. Through Visa Destinations, we are helping unlock greater value for Thailand by strengthening digital payment acceptance and enabling more seamless, trusted travel experiences for both visitors and local businesses.

“Beyond improving the visitor journey, this programme helps Thai merchants of all sizes capture greater value from global travellers. This reflects Visa’s long‑term commitment to supporting Thailand’s tourism ecosystem, merchants and financial partners as the country continues to evolve as a leading global travel and digital commerce hub.”



Introducing Visa Destinations Thailand: Curated Experiences, Seamless Payments

To bring Visa Destinations experiences to life in Thailand, Visa has a set of carefully selected offers and experiences designed to support a smooth and consistent journey throughout a traveller’s time in Thailand.

Built on Visa’s cross‑border insights, this curated programme translates traveller preferences into practical, on‑the‑ground value across key locations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui, spanning transport, dining, accommodation, wellness, shopping and everyday lifestyle experiences. By connecting global travellers with local merchants through secure, seamless digital payments, the initiative supports Thailand’s broader shift toward cash‑lite tourism and deeper digital commerce adoption across the ecosystem.

The programme is available to all Visa cardholders, with Visa Infinite cardholders gaining access to an enhanced selection of exclusive premium experiences.



Affluent Travellers Power Travel

Despite evolving global travel patterns, demand remains resilient, particularly among affluent travellers who continue to prioritise travel and sustain discretionary spending (75% of Visa total card spend), shaping both inbound tourism into Thailand and outbound travel by Thai consumers.

By linking high‑value traveller experiences with improved digital acceptance on the ground, Visa Destinations supports more inclusive participation across Thailand’s tourism economy, from global brands to small and medium‑sized merchants nationwide.

Key experience categories for Visa Destinations include:

Entertainment & Iconic Locations: Access to Thailand’s most recognised attractions and destination experiences.

Access to Thailand’s most recognised attractions and destination experiences. Dining: Curated culinary experiences with complimentary food and beverages and selected discounts.

Curated culinary experiences with complimentary food and beverages and selected discounts. Stay & Go (Transport & Hotels): Accommodation and transport options designed to support smooth, reliable travel across Thailand.

Further details on Visa Destinations Thailand experiences and offers are available at https://destinations.visa.com/thailand/