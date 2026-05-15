Thailand is Selected as First Market in Asia Pacific to Launch Visa Destinations

Currently live in Paris, London and Dubai, Visa Destinations continues to expand globally, with Thailand joining the platform as the programme rolls out across additional destinations.
Visa Destinations connects cardholders to curated and unique destination‑led experiences and offers, shaped by culture, craft and local insight, helping them plan and experience trips around what matters most to them. As traveller expectations continue to rise, consumers increasingly look for flexibility, assurance and ease across the entire journey, from planning and payment to everyday experiences on the ground.
Thailand’s selection reflects its role not only as an iconic destination brand, but as a year‑round tourism economy that supports millions of merchants and small businesses nationwide. In 2025, more than 33 million visitors travelled to Thailand, generating over US$50 billion in tourism receipts, according to publicly available tourism data, making tourism a critical engine of economic activity across transport, hospitality, retail, dining and lifestyle sectors throughout the country.
Visa’s cross‑border insights show Thailand attracts a globally diverse and high‑value mix of travellers, with around two‑thirds of international Visa cardholder spend originating from markets outside Asia Pacific. The United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates rank among the top inbound corridors by payment volume, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a globally connected market shaped by long‑haul travel and premium spend.
Beyond visitor numbers, Visa Destinations helps accelerate digital commerce adoption across tourism‑linked sectors in Thailand. This includes deepening merchant acceptance, enabling seamless cross‑border digital payments, and supporting banks, platforms and SMEs as they capture greater value from global travel flows.
Anthony Watson, Country Manager, Visa Thailand, said “Thailand plays a uniquely important role in global travel, not only as a destination people aspire to visit, but as an economy where tourism supports everyday livelihoods across the country. Through Visa Destinations, we are helping unlock greater value for Thailand by strengthening digital payment acceptance and enabling more seamless, trusted travel experiences for both visitors and local businesses.
“Beyond improving the visitor journey, this programme helps Thai merchants of all sizes capture greater value from global travellers. This reflects Visa’s long‑term commitment to supporting Thailand’s tourism ecosystem, merchants and financial partners as the country continues to evolve as a leading global travel and digital commerce hub.”
To bring Visa Destinations experiences to life in Thailand, Visa has a set of carefully selected offers and experiences designed to support a smooth and consistent journey throughout a traveller’s time in Thailand.
Built on Visa’s cross‑border insights, this curated programme translates traveller preferences into practical, on‑the‑ground value across key locations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui, spanning transport, dining, accommodation, wellness, shopping and everyday lifestyle experiences. By connecting global travellers with local merchants through secure, seamless digital payments, the initiative supports Thailand’s broader shift toward cash‑lite tourism and deeper digital commerce adoption across the ecosystem.
The programme is available to all Visa cardholders, with Visa Infinite cardholders gaining access to an enhanced selection of exclusive premium experiences.
Despite evolving global travel patterns, demand remains resilient, particularly among affluent travellers who continue to prioritise travel and sustain discretionary spending (75% of Visa total card spend), shaping both inbound tourism into Thailand and outbound travel by Thai consumers.
By linking high‑value traveller experiences with improved digital acceptance on the ground, Visa Destinations supports more inclusive participation across Thailand’s tourism economy, from global brands to small and medium‑sized merchants nationwide.
Key experience categories for Visa Destinations include:
Further details on Visa Destinations Thailand experiences and offers are available at https://destinations.visa.com/thailand/