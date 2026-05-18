Aura Bangkok Clinic × Rajadamnern Stadium: Thailand’s Gem of Aesthetic Clinic Meets Its Most Iconic Arena

Bangkok — Aura Bangkok Clinic, one of Thailand’s most celebrated homegrown success stories in aesthetic wellness, has announced a landmark partnership with Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium — the world’s first and most storied Muay Thai arena. The collaboration unites two of Thailand’s crown jewels — its world-renowned beauty expertise and its most revered cultural sport — to jointly champion the Kingdom as a global destination where wellness, heritage, and entertainment converge.
As global demand rises for immersive, high-value travel experiences, Thailand stands at a unique crossroads — and this partnership is a declaration of Thai pride. Together, Aura and Rajadamnern aim to attract a new generation of international visitors who seek more than traditional tourism — travelers drawn to the energy of a live Muay Thai experience and the refinement of world-class aesthetic care, all rooted in authentic Thai culture. It is a statement that Thai-born companies, built on decades of homegrown expertise, can stand shoulder to shoulder with any global brand, define new categories of excellence, and take the lead in shaping how the world sees the Kingdom.
Founded in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic has grown from a single clinic into one of Thailand’s most trusted names in aesthetic medicine — a Thai gem company that has earned its reputation through clinical excellence, not hype.
With 17 branches across Thailand and over 100,000 patients treated annually, Aura has become a defining force behind Thailand’s rise as a global beauty capital. Every treatment is performed by licensed, board-certified Thai physicians and certified medical professionals — a standard that has earned the clinic consistent 5-star ratings across all locations, backed by more than 20,000 verified patient reviews.
What sets Aura apart is its distinctly Thai philosophy: enhancing natural beauty without altering facial identity. This approach — rooted in an understanding of Asian aesthetics that only a Thai-born brand can authentically deliver — has resonated with patients from across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. People around the world choose Aura for two compelling reasons: highly experienced doctors who deliver consistently safe, natural results, and premium Thai hospitality at a remarkably reasonable price — a combination that no other destination in the world can match.
Aura’s signature capabilities include advanced non-invasive treatments, skin rejuvenation and lifting techniques, and personalized care protocols that meet international medical standards — all delivered with the hospitality and attention to detail that has made Thai wellness a global benchmark.
Thailand’s soft power has long been defined by its food, hospitality, and cultural exports. This partnership adds a powerful new dimension: the convergence of Thai aesthetic excellence and Thai sporting heritage as a unified national brand.
Muay Thai is already recognized worldwide as a symbol of Thai strength, discipline, and artistry. Thai beauty and wellness — led by homegrown champions like Aura Bangkok Clinic — represents the other side of that same coin: precision, care, and an unwavering commitment to bringing out the best in every individual.
By joining forces, Aura and Rajadamnern are creating a blueprint for how Thai companies can collaborate to amplify the Kingdom’s global presence — proving that Thailand’s greatest exports are not just products and services, but a uniquely Thai way of excellence.
Pornkamol Petdassada, Chief Marketing Officer of Aura Wellness, shared:
“Aura Bangkok Clinic was born in Thailand, raised on Thai expertise, and built to show the world what Thai aesthetic care truly looks like. This partnership with Rajadamnern Stadium is deeply personal to us — it brings together two things we are immensely proud of as Thai people: our Thai aesthetic edge and our Muay Thai legacy. Together, we want the world to see Thailand not just as a destination, but as the origin of a new standard in wellness and entertainment.”
Thainchai Phisitwuttinan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Sports Ventures Company Limited, stated:
“Muay Thai is the soul of Thai sporting identity, and Rajadamnern is where that soul lives. Partnering with Aura Bangkok Clinic — a Thai-born brand that has earned international recognition through quality and integrity — is a natural fit. Together, we are telling the world one story: that Thailand produces excellence, and that our greatest strength is in combining tradition with innovation.”
About Aura Bangkok Clinic
Aura Bangkok Clinic is one of Thailand’s leading aesthetic clinic brands, with 17 branches nationwide. Founded in 2014, the clinic has treated over 100,000 patients annually with a focus on non-invasive treatments, natural-looking results, and internationally accredited medical standards. Aura is recognized as a trusted Thai brand in the global aesthetic clinic industry.
About Rajadamnern Muay Thai Stadium
Established in 1945, Rajadamnern Stadium is the world’s first purpose-built Muay Thai venue and a historic cultural landmark of Thailand. Operated by Global Sports Ventures Company Limited, the stadium continues to evolve as a premier destination for Muay Thai.