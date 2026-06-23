Thai Glico Marks Pocky's 60th Anniversary with "Connect with a Smile" Campaign

Thai Glico Co., Ltd., the market leader in Thailand’s biscuit sector, has officially launched the “Connect with a Smile” campaign to mark Pocky’s 60th anniversary, introducing updated packaging across its six classic flavors along with an improved Pocky Chocolate flavor featuring a richer chocolate taste and crisper biscuit sticks, to strengthen its relevance among Gen Z consumers.
“For 60 years, Pocky has stood for the happiness of connection — whether it’s a single stick passed between friends, a box shared together, or smiles sparked in the most ordinary days,” said Mr. Chalermpong Darongsuwan, Managing Director of Thai Glico Co., Ltd. “With this refresh, we’ve elevated the look and taste of Pocky to better connect with the lifestyles and expectations of today's younger consumers. This is what ‘Healthier Days, Wellbeing for Life’ means to us, offering treats that turn every moment into one worth sharing.”
The refresh is anchored in Thai Glico’s deep understanding of how Gen Z experiences everyday life. Beyond looking for great taste, today’s younger consumers are drawn to small treats that can lift the mood and bring genuine happiness to their daily routines. This creates a clear opportunity for Pocky to strengthen its relevance among Gen Z consumers by positioning the brand as a simple happiness starter, one that goes beyond satisfying cravings to create moments of joy, connection, and everyday positivity.
The new packaging rolls out across six Pocky flavors, including Chocolate, Milk, Strawberry, Milky Matcha, Nutty Almond, and Cookies & Cream. The new design brings a more vibrant and modern look to the lineup with enlarged, colorful ingredient visuals that enhance appetite appeal, strengthen shelf visibility, and reinforce brand relevance among Gen Z consumers, while maintaining the signature identity that made Pocky a familiar favorite across generations.
Beyond the updated look, another significant change is the improved Pocky Chocolate flavor, one of the brand’s most popular flavors, now offering a richer, more intense chocolate coating and a crisper biscuit stick for a more satisfying crunch.
The refresh extends beyond the box through the “Pocky Happiness Ritual”, which spotlights the playful, social ways friends connect over the treat. Built around three concepts, it transforms everyday enjoyment into a shared experience: a Tap to open and share, a Snap to appreciate the crisper crunch, and a Nibble to savor the richer chocolate.
The new campaign brings these updates through a nationwide rollout built around Pocky’s long-standing theme of sharing happiness. This spans digital, out-of-home displays and activations across 82 schools and 10 universities to drive engagement and product trial among students.
To mark this campaign launch, Thai Glico hosted the “Pocky Connect with a smile” event today, 20 June at Sphere Gallery I, Emsphere, featuring interactive activity zones and dedicated product sampling booths, highlighted by an exclusive meet-and-greet and live performance by rising T-Pop boy band Perses, who took the stage to debut Pocky’s new signature song and dance.
Through this product refresh and campaign, Thai Glico reinforces Pocky’s role as a social connector that turns everyday moments into shared moments of joy, fostering meaningful connections while strengthening the brand's relevance among young consumers.
The refreshed Pocky lineup, featuring the improved chocolate recipe, is now available at leading retail stores and online channels nationwide.