Thai Glico Marks Pocky's 60th Anniversary with "Connect with a Smile" Campaign

Thai Glico Co., Ltd., the market leader in Thailand’s biscuit sector, has officially launched the “Connect with a Smile” campaign to mark Pocky’s 60th anniversary, introducing updated packaging across its six classic flavors along with an improved Pocky Chocolate flavor featuring a richer chocolate taste and crisper biscuit sticks, to strengthen its relevance among Gen Z consumers.

“For 60 years, Pocky has stood for the happiness of connection — whether it’s a single stick passed between friends, a box shared together, or smiles sparked in the most ordinary days,” said Mr. Chalermpong Darongsuwan, Managing Director of Thai Glico Co., Ltd. “With this refresh, we’ve elevated the look and taste of Pocky to better connect with the lifestyles and expectations of today's younger consumers. This is what ‘Healthier Days, Wellbeing for Life’ means to us, offering treats that turn every moment into one worth sharing.”

The refresh is anchored in Thai Glico’s deep understanding of how Gen Z experiences everyday life. Beyond looking for great taste, today’s younger consumers are drawn to small treats that can lift the mood and bring genuine happiness to their daily routines. This creates a clear opportunity for Pocky to strengthen its relevance among Gen Z consumers by positioning the brand as a simple happiness starter, one that goes beyond satisfying cravings to create moments of joy, connection, and everyday positivity.