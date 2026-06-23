Bangkok, 22 June 2026 – Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok welcomes the season with a new Summer Afternoon Tea at The Authors' Lounge, inspired by the vibrant colours and flavours of summer. Served in one of the city's most iconic afternoon tea destinations, the experience brings together refreshing fruits, elegant pastries, and traditional favourites in a menu designed to capture the essence of the warmer months.
Set within the historic Authors' Wing, The Authors' Lounge has long been a gathering place for writers, thinkers, and travellers drawn to the charm of Bangkok's oldest luxury hotel. Bathed in natural light and overlooking lush gardens, the elegant salon reflects a legacy shaped by literary greats and generations of afternoon conversations, making it one of the city's most iconic settings for afternoon tea.
The experience begins with a refreshing Mango Passion Délice Sorbet, offering a bright and tropical introduction to the afternoon. Guests can then enjoy a selection of savouries including Egg Salad and Radish, Parma Ham and Cantaloupe, Wagyu Beef and Mustard, Prawn Salad and Green Peas, and Smoked Haddock and Kale, each carefully prepared to balance classic flavours with seasonal ingredients.
Freshly baked Plain and Raisin Scones are served warm and accompanied by homemade seasonal jams, Devonshire Clotted Cream, Mascarpone, and Butter, continuing a cherished tradition that has long defined afternoon tea at The Authors' Lounge.
The experience concludes with a collection of pastries inspired by the season's harvest. Presented in vibrant shades of pink, gold, apricot, and summer berry tones, the collection reflects the colours of the season as much as its flavours, bringing a playful sense of summer to the elegant surroundings of The Authors' Lounge. The creations include Coconut, Mangosteen and Rose Swirl, Chocolate and Pecan Praline Ball, Strawberry Lychee Tartlet, Hazelnut Flan, Apricot Cookie, and Peach Brioche, showcasing a vibrant combination of summer fruits and textures.
Available daily from 19 June to 31 July 2026 at The Authors' Lounge, Summer Afternoon Tea is priced at THB 1,980++ per person, including a selection of teas or coffees. Guests wishing to add a celebratory touch to the experience may enjoy the Champagne option at THB 2,680++ per person, which includes a glass of Champagne alongside the afternoon tea service.
For reservations or enquiries, please call +66 (0) 2 659 9000 or email
[email protected]. For more information, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/en/bangkok/chao-phraya-river/dine