Bangkok, 22 June 2026 – Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok welcomes the season with a new Summer Afternoon Tea at The Authors' Lounge, inspired by the vibrant colours and flavours of summer. Served in one of the city's most iconic afternoon tea destinations, the experience brings together refreshing fruits, elegant pastries, and traditional favourites in a menu designed to capture the essence of the warmer months.

Set within the historic Authors' Wing, The Authors' Lounge has long been a gathering place for writers, thinkers, and travellers drawn to the charm of Bangkok's oldest luxury hotel. Bathed in natural light and overlooking lush gardens, the elegant salon reflects a legacy shaped by literary greats and generations of afternoon conversations, making it one of the city's most iconic settings for afternoon tea.

The experience begins with a refreshing Mango Passion Délice Sorbet, offering a bright and tropical introduction to the afternoon. Guests can then enjoy a selection of savouries including Egg Salad and Radish, Parma Ham and Cantaloupe, Wagyu Beef and Mustard, Prawn Salad and Green Peas, and Smoked Haddock and Kale, each carefully prepared to balance classic flavours with seasonal ingredients.