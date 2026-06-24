Built for resilience: How Frasers Property Thailand’s multi-asset strategy holds for the long run

The reason behind Frasers Property Thailand’s resilience is its multi-asset class diversification strategy. As a fully integrated real estate platform, the company’s businesses consist of three core asset classes: Residential, Industrial, and Commercial Mixed-Use. Income from its portfolio is generated through development revenue from housing, condominium, and industrial estate land sales and recurring income from industrial and logistics, offices, retail and hospitality. This diversity of income helps the company maintain stability when individual sectors face pressure – when one income stream faces headwinds, the others provide counterweight.
The company’s approach brings assets and expertise together more effectively, delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for its customers and partners over the long term.
This approach was the result of a series of acquisitions and mergers in 2019 when Frasers Property Limited became the major shareholder of TICON and rebranded it as Frasers Property Thailand, which subsequently acquired Golden Land Property Development. The outcome is a depth of experience in the local market combined with the expertise of its parent company, Frasers Property Limited, an integrated investor-developer-operator of real estate products and services based in Singapore. They provide a unique offering in the Thai market.
As Thailand’s largest developer and operator of industrial and logistics properties, Frasers Property Thailand provides end-to-end solutions from land acquisition to the development of factories and warehouses. Supporting Thailand’s economic growth and attracting foreign investment, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of two durable macro trends: ASEAN supply chain diversification and inbound foreign direct investment.
The company’s factory and warehouse assets under management currently stand at 3.8 million sqm of net leasable area, with plans to expand to 4 million sqm in FY2026. Leveraging its expertise in this market and its access to strategic landbank, the company then entered the industrial estate segment in 2020 with ARAYA - The Eastern Gateway, a project of over 4,600 rai. A further 2,200 rai is now under development in Chonburi.
As an international company, Frasers Property Thailand’s connection to the wider Group creates a proprietary pipeline of multinational corporate tenants. When a global manufacturer or logistics company evaluates a regional hub in ASEAN, Frasers Property is often already engaged with them across one or multiple markets, positioning Frasers Property Thailand and the Group as a key partner of quality spaces within the region, not just a provider for a single market.
Frasers Property Thailand manages a Commercial Mixed-Use portfolio which concentrated in the commercial heart of Bangkok along the Rama IV corridor: One Bangkok, Park Ventures, Sathorn Square, The PARQ, FYI Center, Samyan Mitrtown, and Silom Edge. These seven commercial projects are vibrant hubs that generate strong foot traffic and exemplify modern workplace in Bangkok. Spanning over 1.8 million sqm, they form the largest premium commercial mixed-use portfolio in Thailand by area.
But the more significant development for Frasers Property Thailand’s Commercial Mixed-Use portfolio in FY2026 was operational rather than spatial. The integration of the management of One Bangkok under a single operating platform, brought together leasing, asset management, and tenant engagement capabilities end-to-end within one operating model. For more streamlined business opportunities and tenant engagement, this integration creates cross-portfolio lease offerings, comprehensive tenant relationship management, and better creates a way to access the city’s most sought-after office and retail locations.
Frasers Property Thailand’s Residential remains a key asset class. Built on Golden Land’s heritage, its brands – The Grand, Grandio, Gramour, Guté, and Goldina span various price points to cater to diverse customers’ needs from mass market townhomes to condominiums and luxury homes.
For FY2026, the company plans to launch four new landed housing projects with a combined gross development value of THB 7,300 million. The pipeline is calibrated, appropriate for a market where residential sentiment remains cautious.
Frasers Property Thailand’s unique multi-asset class portfolio with global network strength ensures the company is well-positioned to face continued macroeconomic uncertainties. Against the backdrop of a cautious economic outlook for Thailand, Frasers Property Thailand expects total revenue to grow to more than THB 15,000 million in FY2026, up from THB 14,686 million the previous year.
In a market where most players are navigating cyclical residential exposure, Frasers Property Thailand occupies a structurally differentiated position. Its multi-asset platform continues to bring recurring income and make room for growth in the newer industrial estate business. Additionally, the scale of the industrial and logistics platform has durable competitive barriers hard to replicate. Its multinational network with Frasers Property Group delivers valuable multiplier effects beyond domestic deal flow. Lastly, its premium commercial portfolio in the heart of Bangkok, integrated for quality and performance, is positioned to unlock greater value over time.
In uncertain markets, portfolios are tested. Frasers Property Thailand has been carefully designed and built over time to last.