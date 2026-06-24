AIS Unveils 2026 SROI Research Findings of Green Energy Green Network for THAIs

One notable example is Ban Mae Khong community in Chiang Mai, where digital connectivity has enabled local residents to promote Huai Nam Yen Waterfall through online channels, transforming it into an eco-tourism destination that has generated more than THB 2.5 million within few months in economic value for the community. The case demonstrates how digital infrastructure can transform connectivity into opportunity. Meanwhile, residents of Mokopoki community in Tak Province have leveraged digital technology to market agricultural products online, creating new income streams and overcoming geographical barriers that previously limited economic opportunities.

Beyond economic benefits, communities now have access to e-learning platforms, digital libraries, telemedicine services, and emergency medical referrals. The project also supports wildfire monitoring, disaster alerts, and emergency response capabilities in remote areas, further demonstrating the broader societal benefits enabled by access to reliable communications and energy infrastructure.

Building on insights gained from both the research and field implementation, AIS is exploring new ways to maximize the value of telecommunications infrastructure. Future initiatives include utilizing mobile network towers as platforms for environmental and disaster monitoring systems, such as AI-powered wildfire detection solutions, real-time anomaly alert systems, and meteorological monitoring equipment. These technologies could support the monitoring of weather conditions, PM2.5 dispersion, and drought risks, while contributing to more effective environmental management and disaster preparedness.

“The findings do not merely reflect a social return figure; they demonstrate how investments in digital infrastructure and clean energy can create meaningful change in people’s lives—from improving access to education and healthcare to creating economic opportunities and strengthening community resilience,” Ms. Saichon added. “For AIS, success is not measured solely by the reach of a network signal. It is measured by the opportunities created, the lives improved, and the brighter futures made possible. When everyone has equal access to opportunities, that is where sustainable national development truly begins.”

AIS remains committed to leveraging research, innovation, and technology to drive inclusive and sustainable social development. The company believes that meaningful sustainability starts not only with technology, but with a deep understanding of social challenges, strong cross-sector collaboration, and the ability to transform knowledge into tangible outcomes that improve people’s lives. Through this commitment, digital infrastructure becomes more than connectivity—it becomes a pathway to opportunity, better quality of life, and a more sustainable future for all Thais.