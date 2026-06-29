Osotspa sharpens portfolio strategy for low-growth economy

Osotspa, a Thai company with a history of more than 135 years, is no longer defined only by M-150, the iconic energy drink associated with the legendary slogan “No limits, life beyond 100”.

Today, the bigger picture is that Osotspa is a beverage company with a broad and resilient product portfolio, aiming to grow strongly despite a challenging economy.

Nuntana Khaopluem, Chief Domestic Beverage Officer – Consumer & Category Management at Osotspa Public Company Limited (OSP), said consumers today have increasingly diverse needs. As a market leader in beverages, Osotspa is therefore focusing on a customer-centric approach, using deeper and broader consumer understanding to guide its business.

This has led to a multi-brand and multi-price-point strategy, designed to drive growth through a wider portfolio covering different brands, price ranges and purchasing powers.

The approach gives Osotspa flexibility in a challenging economic environment and reflects the company’s way of managing the future, its portfolio and business risks.

“Thailand’s economy has grown at only 1-2% a year for several consecutive years. This is a concern that forces us to find new strategies, new innovations and new opportunities to create growth all the time. We have never believed that a one-size-fits-all strategy works for every market,” she said.