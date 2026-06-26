MCU Hosts the Prestigious "Hong Kong Glorious Sun Charity Foundation and Tung Lum Pure Land Institute" Scholarship Presentation Ceremony

Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU) proudly hosted the auspicious "Hong Kong Glorious Sun Charity Foundation and Tung Lum Pure Land Institute" Scholarship Presentation Ceremony. The event was gracefully presided over by Most Ven. Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmawatcharatheeracharn, Rector of MCU, to support and empower the academic journeys of undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students.
The distinguished ceremony took place at 9:00 AM at the 48th Birthday of the Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Auditorium Hall, MCU, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. The ceremony commenced with an official report presented to the Chairman by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boonmee Pansa, Assistant Rector for Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Scholarship Allocation Committee. Following the report, Phrakru Sutaratanabundit, Dr., Director of the Dhammaduta College and Acting Director of the International Relations Division, systematically announced the names of the qualified scholarship recipients.
On this occasion, Ven. Asst. Prof. Dr. Phra Sitthivajrabundit, Vice Rector for Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Scholarship Allocation Committee, delivered an eloquent address expressing profound gratitude to the benefactors. He noted that this invaluable educational support bloomed from the sublime faith and benevolence of Most Venerable Shi Kuan Yun, President of the Hong Kong Buddhist Association, along with his dedicated disciples, who share a visionary commitment to nurturing MCU students.
Through the diligent screening of the Scholarship Committee, a total funding of 2,010,000 Baht (Two Million Ten Thousand Baht) was distributed across 321 scholarships, categorized by academic levels as follows: Doctoral Level: 41 scholarships, valued at 10,000 Baht each. Master's Level: 100 scholarships, valued at 7,000 Baht each. Undergraduate Level: 180 scholarships, valued at 5,000 Baht each.
This generous international contribution marks another monumental step in fostering high-potential Buddhist scholars and global citizens, further solidifying the strong, long-standing spiritual bonds between the Buddhist communities of Hong Kong and Thailand.