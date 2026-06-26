MCU Hosts the Prestigious "Hong Kong Glorious Sun Charity Foundation and Tung Lum Pure Land Institute" Scholarship Presentation Ceremony

Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU) proudly hosted the auspicious "Hong Kong Glorious Sun Charity Foundation and Tung Lum Pure Land Institute" Scholarship Presentation Ceremony. The event was gracefully presided over by Most Ven. Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmawatcharatheeracharn, Rector of MCU, to support and empower the academic journeys of undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students.

The distinguished ceremony took place at 9:00 AM at the 48th Birthday of the Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn Auditorium Hall, MCU, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. The ceremony commenced with an official report presented to the Chairman by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boonmee Pansa, Assistant Rector for Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Scholarship Allocation Committee. Following the report, Phrakru Sutaratanabundit, Dr., Director of the Dhammaduta College and Acting Director of the International Relations Division, systematically announced the names of the qualified scholarship recipients.