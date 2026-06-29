SOLYNA Residence Unveils 16 Ultra-Luxury Wellness Villas Worth THB 1 Billion in Krabi, Pioneering Thailand's First Longevity Living Concept

Far beyond a conventional luxury villa project, SOLYNA Residence is conceived as Thailand’s first “Rare Longevity Destination.” The project will offer just 8 villas during its soft launch phase and a total of 16 residences upon full completion, each commanding panoramic sunset views across the Andaman Sea. The development represents an investment exceeding THB 1 billion.
According to Mr. Naruphan Phromviset, Co-Founder | Wellness & Longevity at SOLYNA Residence, Managing Director of Klong Thom Heritage Co., Ltd., and Deputy Director of Amataya Wellness, said the project embodies a long-term vision for sustainable living by fusing Luxury Living with Wellness & Longevity Living. “SOLYNA Residence embodies our vision of creating a lifestyle that harmoniously blends modern luxury, privacy, exclusivity, and high-society experiences while promoting long-term health and wellbeing,” he said.
The project’s concept capitalises on the continued growth of both the wellness sector and Krabi’s residential market. Areas such as Klong Muang are rapidly transforming from traditional beach tourism hubs into emerging wellness destinations. Simultaneously, luxury residential demand is gravitating toward pristine coastal locations that offer privacy, authenticity, and natural beauty.
“SOLYNA Residence is not competing with other developments in Krabi,” Naruphan added. “We are competing with luxury vacation homes in Phuket, Bali, and other global destinations. What we offer is not merely real estate, but a long-term quality-of-life investment that will grow alongside Krabi as it evolves into a ‘Beyond Phuket Destination.”
1. Rare Location: Klong Muang Beach is one of Krabi’s most beautiful and private beachfront locations, surrounded by internationally renowned resorts while retaining its tranquil and unspoiled natural environment.
2. Beyond Phuket: As Phuket reaches maturity, Krabi is emerging as a compelling alternative for both investors and lifestyle seekers, supported by an international airport, abundant natural attractions, and globally recognized destinations such as Railay Beach.
3. Panoramic Ocean Sunset Views: The development offers spectacular 180-degree sunset views over the Andaman Sea, with a limited number of residences ensuring exceptional privacy. Combined with luxury resort-style services and a longevity-focused lifestyle concept, this level of exclusivity is increasingly rare in Thailand’s premium beachfront market.
4. Longevity Living: Inspired by the world’s renowned Blue Zones, SOLYNA Residence is thoughtfully designed to enhance long-term health and wellbeing through amenities including an infinity onsen, spa facilities, fitness center, and yoga studio.
5. World-Class Services: Residents will enjoy premium hospitality services, including butler and concierge assistance, airport transfers, restaurant and activity reservations, as well as 24-hour property management and rental services.
6. Rare Investment Opportunity: Only eight villas are available during the soft launch phase, accompanied by exclusive Founder Privileges reserved for early owners.
Mr. Wirat Srirattrakul, Co-Founder | Construction & Real Estate Development, noted that SOLYNA Residence consists of only 16 luxury wellness villas at Klong Muang Beach, built around the concept of Thailand’s first Rare Longevity Destination. The project merges world-class architecture, wellness-oriented living, and five-star resort services within one of Southeast Asia’s most pristine natural settings.
Designed by Pure Design Co., Ltd., the project embraces the concept “Designed for the Horizon”, expressed through a Modern Minimal Wellness Villa aesthetic that balances timeless beauty with practical long-term living. The two signature villa collections, MIRA and SERA, symbolize light and sky, reflecting SOLYNA’s deep connection with nature and the horizon. Construction quality is overseen by Stonehenge Inter Public Company Limited, ensuring excellence in every detail.
Mr. Chanon Israelsen, Co-Founder | Finance & Investment at SOLYNA Residence and Executive Vice President, Retail Business Group, Generali Thailand, stated that SOLYNA Residence has been positioned as Krabi’s first Wellness Residence. “SOLYNA Residence is more than a vacation home with sea and mountain views. It is an investment in long-term quality of life and a rare asset with limited supply,” he said. The project caters to long-term investors seeking both capital appreciation and rental yields, second-home buyers, and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals.
Backed by Krabi’s rising profile as a global destination, the scarcity of premium beachfront land, and the sustained growth of the wellness tourism market, SOLYNA Residence offers a compelling investment opportunity with the potential to generate enduring value for generations.
The launch marks a significant milestone in positioning SOLYNA Residence within the international luxury and wellness real estate market, reinforcing its identity not merely as a residence but as a “Future Asset of Living.”
Meanwhile, Ms. Nachayada Chatphichaporn, Project Concept & Head of Marketing at SOLYNA Residence, emphasized, “A luxury residence is remembered not by its architecture alone, but by how it makes people feel.”
For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Tel 063 646 4954 | Website: www.solynakrabi.com