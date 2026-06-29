SOLYNA Residence Unveils 16 Ultra-Luxury Wellness Villas Worth THB 1 Billion in Krabi, Pioneering Thailand's First Longevity Living Concept

Far beyond a conventional luxury villa project, SOLYNA Residence is conceived as Thailand’s first “Rare Longevity Destination.” The project will offer just 8 villas during its soft launch phase and a total of 16 residences upon full completion, each commanding panoramic sunset views across the Andaman Sea. The development represents an investment exceeding THB 1 billion.

According to Mr. Naruphan Phromviset, Co-Founder | Wellness & Longevity at SOLYNA Residence, Managing Director of Klong Thom Heritage Co., Ltd., and Deputy Director of Amataya Wellness, said the project embodies a long-term vision for sustainable living by fusing Luxury Living with Wellness & Longevity Living. “SOLYNA Residence embodies our vision of creating a lifestyle that harmoniously blends modern luxury, privacy, exclusivity, and high-society experiences while promoting long-term health and wellbeing,” he said.

The project’s concept capitalises on the continued growth of both the wellness sector and Krabi’s residential market. Areas such as Klong Muang are rapidly transforming from traditional beach tourism hubs into emerging wellness destinations. Simultaneously, luxury residential demand is gravitating toward pristine coastal locations that offer privacy, authenticity, and natural beauty.

“SOLYNA Residence is not competing with other developments in Krabi,” Naruphan added. “We are competing with luxury vacation homes in Phuket, Bali, and other global destinations. What we offer is not merely real estate, but a long-term quality-of-life investment that will grow alongside Krabi as it evolves into a ‘Beyond Phuket Destination.”