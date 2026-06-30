Raimon Land (RML) has reinforced investor confidence by repaying over THB 2.7 billion in debentures and initiating an early redemption of more than THB 140 million

Bangkok, Thailand – Raimon Land Public Company Limited or RML continues to reinforce investor confidence through its strong financial management and disciplined debt repayment track record. Over the past two years, the company has successfully repaid more than THB 2.7 billion in debentures on schedule, while recently announcing the early redemption of debentures totaling more than THB 140 million. The move further reflects the company’s liquidity position and readiness in managing financial obligations. At the same time, RML is preparing to launch six new debenture tranches offering interest rates of up to 7.35% to support the company’s future business expansion and growth plans.

Mr. Waroon Warawanisha, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Raimon Land Public Company Limited, stated that despite ongoing challenges in the capital markets and real estate sector, the company has continued to maintain strong financial discipline and has never defaulted on any debt repayment obligations throughout its operating history.

“The repayment of more than THB 2.7 billion in debentures over the past two years reflects the company’s ability to effectively manage liquidity while reinforcing investor confidence. In addition, the recent announcement of the early redemption further demonstrates RML’s financial readiness and prudent debt management capabilities,” said Mr. Waroon.