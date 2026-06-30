Raimon Land (RML) has reinforced investor confidence by repaying over THB 2.7 billion in debentures and initiating an early redemption of more than THB 140 million

Bangkok, Thailand – Raimon Land Public Company Limited or RML continues to reinforce investor confidence through its strong financial management and disciplined debt repayment track record. Over the past two years, the company has successfully repaid more than THB 2.7 billion in debentures on schedule, while recently announcing the early redemption of debentures totaling more than THB 140 million. The move further reflects the company’s liquidity position and readiness in managing financial obligations. At the same time, RML is preparing to launch six new debenture tranches offering interest rates of up to 7.35% to support the company’s future business expansion and growth plans.
Mr. Waroon Warawanisha, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Raimon Land Public Company Limited, stated that despite ongoing challenges in the capital markets and real estate sector, the company has continued to maintain strong financial discipline and has never defaulted on any debt repayment obligations throughout its operating history.
“The repayment of more than THB 2.7 billion in debentures over the past two years reflects the company’s ability to effectively manage liquidity while reinforcing investor confidence. In addition, the recent announcement of the early redemption further demonstrates RML’s financial readiness and prudent debt management capabilities,” said Mr. Waroon.
Most recently, RML submitted a registration statement and draft prospectus to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in preparation for the issuance of six new debenture tranches with a total offering size of up to THB 510 million. The debentures will have an average tenor of no more than two years and offer interest rates ranging from 7.15% to 7.35% per annum, representing an attractive return compared with general fixed-income instruments currently available in the market. The relatively short tenor also provides investors with greater flexibility in portfolio management amid ongoing market volatility.
In parallel, RML continues to expand its portfolio of luxury and ultra-luxury developments, including SLS Residences Phuket Kamala, as well as two new projects in the prime Sukhumvit area comprising of a branded residence, and a high-end hotel, along with a design hotel focused on “Local Soul” and “Smart Luxury”. The combined project value exceeds THB 20 billion and is aimed at capturing long-term growth opportunities in the upper-end real estate market.