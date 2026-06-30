Dengue fever in children: Preventable with a vaccine

In recent years, there have been reports of dengue fever claiming many lives of both children and adults. Dengue fever is an illness caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. It is commonly found in tropical regions and tends to spike during the rainy season.
Symptoms of dengue fever range from unnoticeable to extreme, and include a high fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, and even death if not promptly treated. Additionally, predicting whether the illness will become severe or not is challenging.
Dengue fever is caused by infection with 1 of the 4 serotypes of the dengue virus, which consist of DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. The virus is transmitted through the bite of infected aedes mosquitoes or aedes aegypti mosquitoes. When these mosquitoes feed on the blood of individuals who are infected with the dengue virus in its incubation period and then bite others, the dengue virus spreads into the bloodstream of the bitten individuals, leading to a viral infection.
Due to the circulation of all 4 serotypes of the dengue virus, there are alternating outbreaks on an annual basis, which can lead to multiple infections in individuals. In cases of second infections, which arise from a different serotype than the initial infection, symptoms may become more severe. The symptoms of dengue fever are divided into three phases, as follows:
When the doctor confirms a dengue fever diagnosis, treatment begins with the aim of restoring the infected person's body to normality as quickly as possible and preventing shock. This includes: