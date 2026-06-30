Dengue fever in children: Preventable with a vaccine

What is dengue fever?

In recent years, there have been reports of dengue fever claiming many lives of both children and adults. Dengue fever is an illness caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. It is commonly found in tropical regions and tends to spike during the rainy season.

Symptoms of dengue fever range from unnoticeable to extreme, and include a high fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, and even death if not promptly treated. Additionally, predicting whether the illness will become severe or not is challenging.